InvestTCI Participates In The Caribbean Hotel And Resort Investment Summit 2024

Invest Turks and Caicos Islands (InvestTCI), proudly participated as a platinum sponsor at the Prestigious Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit, held from April 22nd to 23rd, 2024 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Invest Turks and Caicos is dedicated to providing free and confidential advice and support, including: information on the local business climate; facilitating the investment process through liaison with key Government Departments; advice on Government incentives and concessions to investors; introductions to local service providers/suppliers; advice on immigration matters, including permanent residence certificates; and specific ongoing support following the set up of a business.

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands – May 2nd, 2024 – Invest Turks and Caicos Islands (InvestTCI), proudly participated as a platinum sponsor at the Prestigious Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit, held from April 22nd to 23rd, 2024 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, Florida.

CHRIS is highly regarded as the leading and most noteworthy hotel investment conference for the Caribbean, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and a comprehensive lineup of sessions led by esteemed hotel and financial industry experts. This year, the summit offered invaluable insights into the performance of the Caribbean tourism industry, highlighting its remarkable resilience as it surpassed pre-pandemic growth levels and outperformed the Americas.

More than 400 delegates attended representing over 30 countries, including investors, industry leaders, government tourism officials, and media representatives. Among the notable brands present were Playa Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Sandals Resorts International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Club Med.

At the summit, CEO, Mrs. Angela Musgrove delivered a compelling presentation on "Opportunities in the Turks and Caicos Islands," with a focus on the family islands and their unique offerings. CEO Musgrove's presentation highlighted that outside of Providenciales, there is a world of untapped opportunities that lay in the unspoiled, picturesque islands of Grand Turk, North Caicos, Middle Caicos, and Salt Cay – the Turks & Caicos' "family islands".

Noting that these islands are a collection of ecological magnificence waiting to be transformed, she introduced the audience to the lesser-known side of Turks & Caicos Islands and some of the magnificently tourism-zoned areas that are prime for substantial development. She also highlighted the Turks and Caicos Island's comparative strengths and reasons to invest, positioning the country as an attractive destination for investment in the Caribbean region.

CEO Musgrove underscored that "Invest Turks and Caicos is diligently pursuing development opportunities for the islands beyond Providenciales. The agency acknowledges the importance of fostering more balanced growth and equitable opportunities across our entire island chain. This strategic focus reflects our commitment to promoting inclusive economic development and maximizing the potential of all islands within the Turks and Caicos Islands."

Accompanying CEO Musgrove were Senior Vice President of Investor Services, Mr. Keno Forbes, and Marketing Support Officer, Mr. Hezron Henry. Mr. Forbes remarked, "CHRIS provides a unique platform to showcase the immense investment potential of the Turks and Caicos Islands to a global audience of industry stakeholders. We are excited to engage with investors and highlight the diverse opportunities available in our thriving market."

As the premier investment promotion agency of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Invest Turks and Caicos Islands remains committed to facilitating sustainable investments and economic growth in the country through strategic collaborations and transparent practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.