Thailand Extends Exemption Of Annual Fee For Hotel Business Operations

On June 28, 2024, Thailand's Ministry of Interior issued the Ministerial Regulation Re: Exemption from the Government Fee for Hotel Business Operators B.E. 2567 (2024). The ministerial regulation, which was published in the Government Gazette on June 30, 2024, lifts the annual government fee for hotel business operations from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026.

This extends the previous annual fee exemption period, which had been set to expire on June 30, 2024, in accordance with similar ministerial regulations in 2022. This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on hotel business operators that may be affected by insufficient tourist revenue.

