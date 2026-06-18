Haldanes Law Matters Podcasts – Episode 31 With Guest José-Antonio Maurellet SC: The Future Of Law In Hong Kong

In our final episode of the conversation, Jonathan Midgley and José-Antonio Maurellet SC look toward the horizon. From the influx of international talent to the rise of Artificial Intelligence, they discuss what the future holds for the next generation of practitioners.

With over 45 years of hard-earned experience, Haldanes has become synonymous in Hong Kong and around the region with the multi-award-winning advice we provide. Our talented team have a reputation second to none for providing clients with the help they need, when they need it, across all practice areas.

Article Insights

Haldanes ’s articles from Haldanes are most popular: in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Haldanes are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Consumer Protection, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

In our final episode of the conversation, Jonathan Midgley and José-Antonio Maurellet SC look toward the horizon. From the influx of international talent to the rise of Artificial Intelligence, they discuss what the future holds for the next generation of practitioners.

Jose remains optimistic, describing law not just as a job, but as a “calling” to help people at their most vulnerable moments.

Tune in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or here.

self

Other episodes of the conversation:

Thank you for following this series. We hope these insights from the Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association provide a realistic and modern view of our legal landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.