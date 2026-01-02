Improved Efficiency In APA Signings, Bilateral APAs Favoured By MNEs

According to the ("APA Annual Report"), the Chinese tax authorities signed 39 APAs in 2024, including 12 unilateral APAs and 27 bilateral APAs.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Working collaboratively across all these offices, KPMG China can deploy experienced professionals efficiently, wherever our client is located.

Article Insights

KPMG ’s articles from KPMG are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries KPMG are most popular: within Tax, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Strategy topic(s)

Summary

According to the China Advance Pricing Agreement Annual Report (2024) ("APA Annual Report"), the Chinese tax authorities signed 39 APAs in 2024, including 12 unilateral APAs and 27 bilateral APAs. Between 2005 and 2024, the Chinese tax authorities signed a total of 335 APAs, including 165 unilateral APAs and 170 bilateral APAs. For the first time, the cumulative number of bilateral APAs signed by China has exceeded that of unilateral APAs. This demonstrates that the Chinese tax authorities are continuously strengthening international tax cooperation, steadily advancing APA initiatives, and actively fostering a favourable tax business environment for taxpayers.

Background

On 25 November, 2025, the State Taxation Administration ("STA") released the APA Annual Report in both Chinese and English. This is the 16th APA Annual Report issued by the STA. The report systematically presents an overview of APAs, their development history, the latest mechanisms, operational standards, and implementation of APAs in China. It also provides a multidimensional data analysis on the APAs negotiated and signed between 2005 and 2024.

Overview of the Report

The number of APAs signed annually has continued to increase. In 2024, the Chinese tax authorities signed 39 APAs, including 12 unilateral APAs and 27 bilateral APAs. Compared with the previous year (when 36 APAs were signed in 2023, including 9 unilateral APAs and 27 bilateral APAs), the overall upward trend persists.

In 2024, the Chinese tax authorities signed 39 APAs, including 12 unilateral APAs and 27 bilateral APAs. Compared with the previous year (when 36 APAs were signed in 2023, including 9 unilateral APAs and 27 bilateral APAs), the overall upward trend persists. Bilateral APA applications have risen significantly. Of the 27 bilateral APAs signed in 2024, 22 were new agreements and 5 were renewals. In 2024, there were a total of 70 bilateral APAs at the intention stage, an increase of 10 compared to 2023.This indicates that, in an increasingly uncertain international tax environment, more cross-border taxpayers are seeking tax certainty through bilateral APAs.

Of the 27 bilateral APAs signed in 2024, 22 were new agreements and 5 were renewals. In 2024, there were a total of 70 bilateral APAs at the intention stage, an increase of 10 compared to 2023.This indicates that, in an increasingly uncertain international tax environment, more cross-border taxpayers are seeking tax certainty through bilateral APAs. High signing efficiency was maintained. In terms of the time required to conclude an APA, all 12 unilateral APAs signed in 2024 were concluded within 24 months. Among 27 bilateral APAs, 13 were concluded within 24 months. According to the latest statistical data on MAP and APA released by the OECD in 2024, the APA closure rate in the Chinese Mainland was 24.2%, far higher than the global average of 18.1%, ranking seventh among the jurisdictions surveyed.

In terms of the time required to conclude an APA, all 12 unilateral APAs signed in 2024 were concluded within 24 months. Among 27 bilateral APAs, 13 were concluded within 24 months. According to the latest statistical data on MAP and APA released by the OECD in 2024, the APA closure rate in the Chinese Mainland was 24.2%, far higher than the global average of 18.1%, ranking seventh among the jurisdictions surveyed. Actively expanding bilateral APA negotiation and signing countries and regions. Of the 170 bilateral APAs signed by the Chinese tax authorities between 2005 and 2024, 118 were signed with other Asian countries and regions, accounting for approximately 70% of the total. A total of 33 agreements were signed with European countries, representing around 20% of the bilateral APA volume. There were 18 agreements signed with North American countries and one with an Oceanian country. Among the 27 bilateral APAs signed in 2024, 19 were signed with other Asian countries and regions, 6 with European countries, and 2 with North American countries. The Chinese tax authorities are actively expanding the number of countries and regions involved in APA negotiations and signings, striving to create a stable tax environment for multinational enterprises.

Of the 170 bilateral APAs signed by the Chinese tax authorities between 2005 and 2024, 118 were signed with other Asian countries and regions, accounting for approximately 70% of the total. A total of 33 agreements were signed with European countries, representing around 20% of the bilateral APA volume. There were 18 agreements signed with North American countries and one with an Oceanian country. Among the 27 bilateral APAs signed in 2024, 19 were signed with other Asian countries and regions, 6 with European countries, and 2 with North American countries. The Chinese tax authorities are actively expanding the number of countries and regions involved in APA negotiations and signings, striving to create a stable tax environment for multinational enterprises. While the focus remains on the manufacturing industry, the range of industries and types of related-party transactions are becoming increasingly diverse. In 2024, the Chinese tax authorities' international tax services continued to focus primarily on the manufacturing industry. The manufacturing sector remains the main industry for APA signings, although there has been an increase in negotiations in other industries, such as wholesale and retail. In terms of the types of related transactions involved 1 , there were 22 cases involving tangible assets, 12 cases concerning intangible assets, and 8 cases involving services.

transactions are becoming increasingly diverse. In 2024, the Chinese tax authorities' international tax services continued to focus primarily on the manufacturing industry. The manufacturing sector remains the main industry for APA signings, although there has been an increase in negotiations in other industries, such as wholesale and retail. In terms of the types of related transactions involved , there were 22 cases involving tangible assets, 12 cases concerning intangible assets, and 8 cases involving services. The Transactional Net Margin Method (TNMM) remains predominant, while other testing methods are also leveraged. As of 2024, among the signed APAs, the TNMM is the most frequently used method, having been used 328 times2 and accounting for 83.9% of all transfer pricing methods adopted. Meanwhile, the Chinese tax authorities are actively seeking to evaluate the significant contributions of transaction parties to value creation, as well as special factors such as market premium and cost savings, through the use of other methods. Other transfer pricing methods have also been applied in signed APAs where appropriate: the cost-plus method ("CPM") has been used 21 times, the profit split method ("PSM") 14 times, and the comparable uncontrolled price ("CUP") method 12 times. Among the 39 APA cases successfully signed in 2024, the TNMM was used 29 times, the CUP method twice, and the resale price method ("RPM") once.

KPMG observations