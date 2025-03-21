Recent Insights On The Court Free Amalgamation Process In Hong Kong

An amalgamation is the legal process under which the assets and liabilities of two or more companies incorporated in Hong Kong merge and are brought together under one surviving company.

We have previously set out the requirements and procedures of the court free amalgamation process under the Companies Ordinance here.

Our team recently successfully completed an amalgamation and in the process gained some useful insights on the documents review process by the Hong Kong Companies Registry.

Interesting points to note:

In the board and shareholder resolutions to approve the amalgamation, it is possible to specify a proposed amalgamation date. When the relevant documents are filed with the Companies Registry, the assigned case officer will take into account such proposed amalgamation date and endeavour to issue a certificate of amalgamation with effect from such date.

If a proposed amalgamation date is specified, it is important to submit all forms and relevant supporting documents to the Companies Registry well in advance and at least one month prior to the proposed amalgamation date. This will provide sufficient time for the Companies Registry to consider all submitted documents and for the amalgamating companies to furnish any further information/ documents which may be requested.

While supporting documents will vary on a case-by-case basis, the Companies Registry generally requires all supporting documents demonstrating the relationship of the amalgamating holding company and its wholly owned subsidiary (in relation to a vertical amalgamation), and the relationship between the amalgamating companies (in relation to a horizontal amalgamation). In the horizontal amalgamation that we recently successfully completed, there were multiple intermediate holding companies and we were requested to provide all supporting documents to evidence the chain of ownership – from each amalgamating company up to the level where both amalgamating companies share the same common holding company.

The board and shareholder resolutions for approving the proposed amalgamation must be sufficiently clear and unequivocal. Legal advisors should be engaged to prepare the resolutions and the various statutory forms which are required to be completed, as well as to advise generally on the supporting documents to be submitted.

