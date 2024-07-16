In this bylined article, Corporate & Securities partner Hannah Ha highlights Hong Kong's pivotal role as an established international financial center, which is significantly supported by its highly regarded legal services industry.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this bylined article, Corporate & Securities partner Hannah Ha highlights Hong Kong's pivotal role as an established international financial center, which is significantly supported by its highly regarded legal services industry.

She lists the positive factors, including the long history of Hong Kong's legal sector, where Hong Kong law firms excel in assisting Mainland Chinese enterprises with global investments, providing tailored legal compliance services, risk management strategies, anti-corruption risk assessments and crisis management services. With deep local cultural understanding and extensive international experience, these firms proactively provide advice to help clients maximize their business benefits.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique strengths and resources to navigate global economic changes and actively participate in initiatives such as the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.