Hong Kong Launches e-platform For Pension Scheme

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority ('MPFA') has commenced a major overhaul of the Hong Kong pensions system with the launch of the eMPF Platform in June 2024.

The Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) is Hong Kong's pension scheme, which involves compulsory contributions to privately managed fund plans. The eMPF Platform is a centralised electronic platform designed to streamline MPF administration for employers, employees and MPF trustees. This is the largest reform of the MPF system since its inception in December 2000.

What is the eMPF Platform?

The eMPF Platform is an electronic platform designed to centralise and digitalise the management of MPF administrative processes for both employer and employee MPF scheme members, as well as MPF service providers (trustees). Its aim is to enhance user experience, improve operational efficiency, and reduce administrative costs for MPF scheme members.

The new eMPF Platform will allow users to manage MPF processes such as MPF enrolment, contributions, consolidation of accounts, portfolio management, and withdrawal of benefits from a single digital platform without the need to fill out paper forms.

Currently, each of Hong Kong's 12 MPF trustees operate their own scheme management systems with many MPF processes still being carried out manually. The eMPF Platform will consolidate these processes along with user data from the various MPF trustees into a single administrative system.

The eMPF Platform will be accessible to users through online and mobile applications.

When will it be launched?

The MPFA has already begun a phased onboarding of MPF trustees to the eMPF Platform. The first phase began on 26 June 2024.

MPF trustees will be onboarded gradually through 2025 in ascending order based on the value of assets under management by each MPF trustee. YF Life Trustees, the smallest of Hong Kong's MPF trustees, was the first to move to the eMPF Platform, while the largest MPF trustees, including AIA, Manulife and HSBC, will be amongst the last to onboard.

Once an MPF scheme has been set up on the eMPF Platform, employer and employee MPF scheme members will be required to submit MPF administration instructions through the eMPF Platform for processing rather than through their individual MPF trustees.

It is expected that the eMPF Platform will be fully functional by the end of 2025.

What does it mean for employers?

The eMPF Platform will make it easier for employers to manage, make and track MPF contributions with key features including diversified online payment channels, prepopulated contribution reports and auto-calculation of MPF contributions.

The eMPF Platform will also assist employers in streamlining the scheme enrolment process for employees, with detailed digital account records and real-time notifications on employees' enrolment status.

Employers will also be able to report cessation of employment of their employees and submit Statutory Long Service or Severance Payment offsetting applications through the eMPF Platform.

What does it mean for employees?

Employees will be able to manage and track their MPF portfolios from a single platform, instead of through monthly paper or digital statements issued by their respective MPF trustees.

The eMPF Platform will support online submissions and reduce the processing time for fund switching, transfer and withdrawal requests without the need to fill out paper forms. It will also allow for easy consolidation of personal accounts, for example, when changing jobs.

Takeaway for employers

Employers should take note of when their current MPF trustees will be onboarded to the eMPF Platform, and ensure that all relevant staff, including HR / payroll professionals, and existing and incoming employees are informed of the new arrangements to ensure a seamless integration to the new MPF administration system.

It is expected that MPF trustees will be providing resources and support to employer and employee MPF scheme members about the new arrangements. The MPFA has also set up a dedicated eMPF website, which features user guides and tutorial videos, as well as an eMPF Customer Service Hotline.

Employers should familiarise themselves with the features of the new MPF administration system and ensure that employees are provided with adequate support where needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.