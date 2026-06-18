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18 June 2026

Haldanes Law Matters Podcasts – Episode 31 With Guest José-Antonio Maurellet SC: The Future Of Law In Hong Kong

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In our final episode of the conversation, Jonathan Midgley and José-Antonio Maurellet SC look toward the horizon. From the influx of international talent to the rise of Artificial Intelligence, they discuss what the future holds for the next generation of practitioners.
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In our final episode of the conversation, Jonathan Midgley and José-Antonio Maurellet SC look toward the horizon. From the influx of international talent to the rise of Artificial Intelligence, they discuss what the future holds for the next generation of practitioners.

Jose remains optimistic, describing law not just as a job, but as a “calling” to help people at their most vulnerable moments.

Tune in on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or here.

Other episodes of the conversation:

Thank you for following this series. We hope these insights from the Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association provide a realistic and modern view of our legal landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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