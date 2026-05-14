《何敦法律要事》播客系列 — 第 29 集：對談嘉賓毛樂禮資深大律師：揭開司法覆核的神秘面紗

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在最新一期的《何敦法律要事》（Haldanes Law Matters）播客系列中，本行合夥人 麥至理（Jonathan Midgley）邀請到香港大律師公會主席毛樂禮資深大律師（José-Antonio Maurellet SC）進行對談。
他們帶領聽眾一同「揭秘」法律體系中最常被誤解的領域之一：司法覆核。毛律師以深入淺出的方式，為大眾解說公民和企業可以如何對行政決策的合法性提出挑戰。
歡迎收聽完整集數，了解為何這項「個人的法律工具」在普通法司法管轄區中依然至關重要：
敬請期待接下來的兩集，聽聽 Jonathan 和毛大律師延續精彩的對話！
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