Haldanes Law Matters Podcasts – Episode 29 With Guest José-Antonio Maurellet SC: Demystifying Judicial Review

In the latest episode of our “Haldanes Law Matters” podcast series, our Partner, Jonathan Midgley, sits down with José-Antonio Maurellet SC, Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association.

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In the latest episode of our “Haldanes Law Matters” podcast series, our Partner, Jonathan Midgley, sits down with José-Antonio Maurellet SC, Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association.

They kick off the conversation by “demystifying” one of the most misunderstood areas of our legal system: Judicial Review. Jose provides a clear, layman’s guide to how citizens and companies can challenge the legality of executive decisions.

Listen to the full episode to learn why this “tool of the individual” remains vital in a common law jurisdiction:

Stay tuned for the next two episodes as Jonathan and José continue their conversation!

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