Choosing Your Breathing Space: Restructuring Officer Or Light-Touch Provisional Liquidation

Key Points

The Restructuring Officer (RO) regime remains relatively lightly used six years after its introduction, with limited international recognition tested to date.

Light-touch Joint Provisional Liquidation (JPL) under section 104(3) of the Companies Act remains a viable restructuring route, though the Court now looks for special circumstances justifying its use over the RO regime.

JPLs are generally more appropriate where governance issues, investigative needs, or asset preservation concerns require greater intervention, while ROs suit cases where management can continue under supervision.

The RO regime can now be applied at the segregated portfolio level within a segregated portfolio company (SPC), following the landmark Re Holt Fund SPC decision.

Cross-border recognition remains a material consideration: light-touch JPLs have a longer track record of foreign recognition, while RO recognition abroad remains largely untested.

In an earlier article, Light Touch Provisional Liquidation Lives On: Cayman Court Offers Clarification After Introduction of the Restructuring Officer Regime, we examined how the Cayman Islands Court addressed the continued availability of light-touch Joint Provisional Liquidation (“JPL”) under section 104(3) of the Companies Act (the “Act”) following the introduction of the Restructuring Officer (“RO”) regime. That article considered the Court’s decision in Re Oakwise Value Fund SPC, which confirmed that section 104(3) remained a viable route for restructuring cases notwithstanding the new regime. Since then, a series of further decisions has shed additional light on when the Court will view JPLs a more suitable option than an RO and what circumstances may justify the broader powers that provisional liquidation provides. This article provides an update on those developments and offers practical guidance on the choice between the two regimes.

Six years after its introduction, the RO regime remains relatively lightly used, with only approximately eight petitions filed and five reported decisions. The regime also remains largely untested internationally, with no clear foreign authority yet addressing the recognition of Cayman-appointed ROs or the extra-territorial effect of the RO moratorium. These factors, together with the evolving case law on section 104(3), continue to inform the choice between the two routes.

What Are the Key Developments in the Case Law Since Oakwise?

The RO regime allows a company to seek Court-supervised restructuring without first presenting a winding-up petition, with a statutory moratorium taking effect upon filing. Management ordinarily remains in control under the RO’s supervision, and the Court will generally hear the petition within 21 days.

Following the introduction of the RO regime, the traditional test for light-touch JPLs under section 104(3) of the Act – insolvency, an intention to restructure, and a viable plan – while still necessary, may no longer be sufficient on its own. The Court is likely to consider why light-touch provisional liquidation is the right tool for the particular company, rather than an RO. The question of what may constitute ‘special circumstances’ justifying the JPL route has been the focus of several recent decisions.

In Re Oakwise Value Fund SPC1, the Court rejected the argument that the introduction of the RO regime had rendered section 104(3) unavailable for restructuring cases and emphasised that the appropriate route depends on the particular circumstances. Subsequent decisions have focused on identifying the circumstances in which the broader powers of JPLs justify their appointment.

In In the matter of Aubit International, the Court built on the foundations laid in Oriente and dismissed a petition that sought expansive investigative powers for proposed ROs and relied on a two-phase ‘investigate-then-plan’ approach. The Court provided a non-exhaustive list of factors to be considered in any RO application, emphasising that: (i) the creditors’ views are relevant and important; (ii) a finalised restructuring plan is not necessary but there must be tangible proposals supported by at least some unconnected creditors; (iii) evidence of engagement with creditors before filing is expected, together with independent financial evidence on the benefits of a restructuring; and (iv) the court should be mindful of potential abuse of the regime given the automatic moratorium that follows filing. The decision underscores that the RO regime is not to be deployed as a mechanism for asset collection or investigation into a company’s affairs – functions better suited to provisional liquidation.

In Re Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd2, the combination of boardroom disputes and concerns regarding the practical effectiveness of leaving management in the hands of a divided board led the Court to prefer JPLs over an RO.

In Re New Horizon Health Ltd3, the company required not only a rescue process but also investigation into accounting and management issues, making the wider powers of JPLs more suitable.

Most recently, Re Asia Television Holdings Ltd4 confirmed that provisional liquidation may remain appropriate where a restructuring requires broader powers, independent management, investigative functions, asset protection measures or other special circumstances beyond the conventional supervisory role of an RO.

Taken together, the cases suggest that an RO will generally be appropriate where the board can continue to operate the company under supervision, while JPLs are more readily justified where governance issues, investigative needs or asset preservation concerns require a higher degree of intervention by a court appointed officer.

How Does the RO Regime Apply to Segregated Portfolio Companies?

In a landmark development for the Cayman Islands funds industry, Re Holt Fund SPC confirmed that the RO regime can be applied at the segregated portfolio level within a segregated portfolio company (SPC). Although individual segregated portfolios are not separate legal entities, the Grand Court held that insolvency at the portfolio level can satisfy the statutory preconditions for an RO appointment, even if the SPC as a whole appears solvent. An RO may accordingly be appointed in respect of one or more of an SPC’s segregated portfolios, with the statutory moratorium applying to creditor claims against the affected portfolios.

The decision has significant implications for different stakeholders. For fund managers, distress in one strategy or investor pool may now trigger a court-supervised process without tainting the entire SPC; governance, disclosure and net asset value calculations should be considered carefully. For creditors, counterparties may find themselves stayed even where other portfolios remain healthy, and documentation should address inter-portfolio exposures and shared services. In a subsequent judgment in the same proceedings, the Court confirmed that RO remuneration requires court approval and, if properly incurred, has priority in any subsequent winding-up.

How Might Cross-Border Recognition Concerns Affect the Choice of Route?

The JPL moratorium operates differently from the RO moratorium. It takes effect only when the provisional liquidators are actually appointed, rather than when the application is filed. Once in place, no proceedings (other than criminal ones) can be started or continued against the company without the Court’s permission. This does not, however, automatically prevent proceedings in other jurisdictions. Whether foreign courts will recognise the appointment depends on each jurisdiction’s own rules. In Re Kingkey, the Court accepted that an RO might encounter difficulties obtaining recognition and assistance from foreign courts – a material consideration where parallel foreign proceedings exist. Light-touch JPLs have a longer track record of being recognised abroad, including in US Chapter 15 proceedings, and having a live Cayman insolvency proceeding can assist when seeking a stay or recognition from a foreign court. It should also be borne in mind that the JPL route requires a winding-up petition to be on foot, and cross-border outcomes will always depend on the particular jurisdiction and facts. The extent to which the RO regime will be recognised and given effect in other jurisdictions remains an evolving area.

What Practical Considerations Should Guide the Choice?

There is no formula. The right choice depends on the company’s specific situation, its state of readiness, the composition of its creditor body, whether governance is functioning, the consequences of losing the application, and whether the moratorium will be effective overseas. The factors below are signposts, not rules.

Factors that may point toward an RO

Immediate protection from unsecured creditor action when the petition is presented, without first putting a winding-up petition on foot.

The board’s ability (and trustworthiness) to keep day-to-day management in place under the RO’s oversight.

A restructuring proposal that is ready for prompt Court scrutiny, backed by meaningful creditor engagement and solid financial analysis which show a reasonable prospect of success.

A fast, court-supervised process, provided the company accepts that a dismissed petition will end the moratorium and that admissions made in support may be used in later winding-up proceedings.

Stable governance: the board can continue to operate effectively under RO supervision, and creditor engagement is already underway or can proceed without independent management.

Factors that may point toward light-touch JPLs

A winding-up petition is already before the Court, or where the company is comfortable proceeding with a winding-up petition. Unlike the RO regime, the statutory moratorium only takes effect once the JPLs are appointed, rather than when the application is filed.

A need for broader powers or independent management by a court appointed officer to investigate, protect assets, address governance concerns or deal with other special circumstances.

The possible value of a live Cayman insolvency proceeding in supporting a stay or recognition elsewhere, subject to the law and facts of the relevant jurisdiction.

A factual basis for invoking section 104(3) of the Act, bearing in mind that the discretion depends on the facts and is not a universal substitute for the RO regime. Whether JPLs can be used solely for an insolvent restructuring in which they merely oversee directors remains unresolved without special circumstances.

A risk that assets will be dissipated or misapplied, or a level of creditor mistrust in existing management that calls for independent oversight to maintain confidence in the process.

What Are the Final Considerations for Timing and Strategy?

Timing matters whichever route is under consideration. Moving too early, before creditor discussions have developed or a viable plan has taken shape, risks making the company’s position worse rather than preserving its options. A company considering JPLs must also confront a more serious risk: once a winding-up petition is presented, the Court may make a winding-up order if provisional liquidators are not ultimately appointed and the winding-up is supported by key creditors. Early engagement with experienced insolvency practitioners on the appropriate route can help a company assess whether its chosen path is appropriate, defensible and advantageous at that stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the RO regime be applied to segregated portfolio companies?

Yes. Following Re Holt Fund SPC, the Grand Court confirmed that the RO regime can be applied at the segregated portfolio level. Insolvency at the portfolio level can satisfy the statutory preconditions for an RO appointment, even if the SPC as a whole appears solvent. The statutory moratorium will apply to creditor claims against the affected portfolios.

What is the difference between a Restructuring Officer and a light-touch JPL?

A Restructuring Officer (RO) allows a company to seek court-supervised restructuring without first presenting a winding-up petition, with management ordinarily remaining in control under RO supervision. A light-touch Joint Provisional Liquidation (JPL) under section 104(3) of the Companies Act requires a winding-up petition but provides broader powers, including investigative functions, asset protection, and independent management by court-appointed officers.

When is an RO the better choice?

An RO may be more appropriate where the board can continue to operate the company under supervision, a restructuring proposal is ready for prompt court scrutiny with meaningful creditor engagement, immediate protection from unsecured creditor action is needed upon filing, and governance remains stable.

When should a company consider light-touch JPLs instead?

Light-touch JPLs are more readily justified where governance issues, investigative needs, or asset preservation concerns require a higher degree of intervention by a court-appointed officer. They may also be preferable where a live Cayman insolvency proceeding would support recognition or a stay in foreign jurisdictions, or where there is creditor mistrust in existing management.

How do cross-border recognition issues affect the choice between RO and JPL?

Light-touch JPLs have a longer track record of being recognised abroad, including in US Chapter 15 proceedings. The RO regime remains largely untested internationally, with no clear foreign authority yet addressing recognition of Cayman-appointed ROs or the extra-territorial effect of the RO moratorium. Where parallel foreign proceedings exist, the choice of route may materially impact the ability to obtain recognition and assistance from foreign courts.

Footnotes

1 Kawaley J, FSD 303 of 2024, 16 December 2024.

2 Asif J, FSD 56 of 2024, 12 April 2024.

3 [2025] CIGC (FSD) 84.