Could 'Tinder Leave' Be The Key To Happier Employees?

Two companies in Asia are reportedly offering their employees a new type of benefit: 'Tinder Leave'.

What is 'Tinder Leave'?

Tinder Leave is essentially a wellness benefit. It is time-off provided to an employee for the purpose of going on dates and pursuing romantic relationships, particularly via dating apps. It aims to encourage employees to take time off to build meaningful social connections outside of work.

Gushcloud International, an entertainment company headquartered in Singapore, and Whiteline Group, a Thai marketing agency, are currently offering Tinder Leave to eligible employees in some locations.

Can it benefit employees?

In many developed economies, fertility and marriage rates have been on the decline. In Hong Kong, for example, the fertility rate is at an all-time low, prompting the Government to roll out a series of measures including a cash bonus of HKD 20,000 for each newborn. The number of unmarried persons in Hong Kong has also increased following the general trend of marriage postponement or non-marriage over the past few years. Further, the proportion of elderly persons aged 65 and over is projected to increase from 20.5% in 2021 to 36% in 2046.

Against this backdrop, offering progressive perks such as Tinder Leave may allow employers to be in a better position to compete for and retain talent.

Employees, particularly those who are at the stage of life where they are looking for a partner and considering marriage, will likely value Tinder Leave. In a city like Hong Kong, which is notorious for being one of the most overworked cities in the world, where median hours worked consistently range above 40 hours per week across all sectors, it would not be surprising if many employees find it challenging to find time outside of work to date and meet new people. Many employees in these situations may eventually find themselves completely consumed by work, and this can ultimately affect employee wellbeing and morale.

Providing time off to employees to date and meet new people could enable employees to better balance their career and relationship goals, and thereby boost employee wellbeing and morale. It may also strengthen employee loyalty as employees may be more inclined to work for an employer that takes care of their wellbeing. Ultimately, it could be a win-win situation for employers and employees.

Takeaway for employers

Tinder Leave or any other similar leave that would allow employees to take time off to date and build meaningful social connections outside of work is still a very new concept. However, with some sizable employers having set an example of offering it in several Asia Pacific countries, it is possible that this progressive benefit may develop into a mainstream benefit. It is definitely something an employer should have on their radar, and employers should stay abreast of what their competitors are doing so that they can remain competitive.

For those employers who are considering offering Tinder Leave or a similar type of leave, since there is currently no legislation regulating this type of leave, employers have a great deal of flexibility over how they wish to provide this benefit. Some key considerations may include how many days to offer, and whether it should be paid or unpaid. In devising a Tinder Leave (or similar leave) policy, employers should ensure that it does not infringe any anti-discrimination legislation. For example, if the benefit is only made available to women, this could breach sex discrimination laws. In any event, employers should clearly communicate to their employees the eligibility criteria and other details of the benefit to minimise disputes.

