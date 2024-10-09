Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee led a successful high-level delegation to three member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam – to strengthen Hong Kong's regional ties through increased bilateral trade and investment, enhanced economic co-operation and fostering business opportunities.

During the mission, the Hong Kong delegation discussed strategic cooperation in key sectors, and signed a total of 55 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements that pave the way for deeper collaboration in trade and investment promotion, finance, fintech, transport and logistics and education.

In Laos, the delegation focused on enhancing economic ties and fostering mutual investments. Key discussions centred on expanding trade relations and facilitating business exchanges. The delegation met with senior officials, including Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, to discuss strategic cooperation in various sectors including finance, trade and investment.

In Cambodia, Lee met with the Prime Minister Hun Manet and other top officials to explore leveraging Hong Kong's financial expertise to support Cambodia's development goals. The discussions underscored the importance of bilateral trade and investment, with a particular emphasis on financial services, education and professional training.

The visit to Vietnam culminated in a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, at which both parties expressed a strong commitment to bolstering trade and investment. Key areas of cooperation include technology, infrastructure and green finance. The delegation's engagements in Vietnam also emphasised the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in facilitating trade and economic growth.

At the conclusion of the mission, Lee noted that it had achieved five results: strengthening government-to-government relations and communications; reaching consensus on areas of development and co-operation; consolidating and expanding business networks, injecting new impetus to open up new horizons and opportunities; enhancing a shared strong will to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative; and reaffirming the three countries' continuous support for Hong Kong's accession to the RCEP.

