Hong Kong Moves Toward “Zero-Tax” Carried Interest And Performance Fee Regime

- within Strategy and Transport topic(s)
I. Executive Summary
Hong Kong is advancing significant reforms to its carried interest tax concession regime that, if enacted as proposed, would materially broaden its scope and potentially create a near-zero tax environment for performance-based compensation across asset classes.
Legislative amendments are expected to be introduced around mid-2026, and market commentary suggests the proposals are in an advanced stage of development.
If implemented as contemplated, these changes could significantly impact fund structuring, domicile selection, and sponsor and management compensation arrangements for multinational funds.
II. Background: Current Carried Interest Regime
Hong Kong introduced a carried interest tax concession regime in 2021, which provides a 0% profits tax rate on qualifying carried interest.
However, the current framework is limited in several key respects:
- It applies primarily to private equity carried interest derived from qualifying transactions.
- Eligibility is subject to stringent conditions, including certification requirements and structural constraints.
- The regime has been characterized by market participants as underutilized and impractical due to its narrow scope and administrative complexity.
As a result, the Hong Kong government initiated a consultation process in November 2024 to address these deficiencies.
III. Overview of Proposed Reforms
A. Broader range of qualifying investments
The proposed reforms would extend the carried interest concession beyond private equity to include performance-linked returns across a wide range of asset classes, including:
- Listed securities
- Derivatives
- Private credit and loan instruments
- Digital and other alternative assets
B. Simplified eligibility and increased flexibility
- Streamlined qualification and reporting processes
- Reduced reliance on prior certification frameworks
- Expanded access for structures such as:
- fund-of-one vehicles
- family office platforms
- Potential extension of the 0% tax treatment to income earned at both the entity and individual levels.This would significantly reduce the tax friction associated with incentive compensation structures in Hong Kong.
C. Continued emphasis on substance. To prevent misuse, eligibility is expected to require:
- Local personnel and operating spend
- Hong Kong–based investment decision-making
- Genuine economic presence in the jurisdiction
IV. Why This Matters
A. Repositioning Hong Kong as a regional hub
The reforms are designed to compete directly with Singapore, UAE, and other financial centers by offering a more favorable tax framework for asset managers.
B. Blurring carry vs. performance fee distinctions
The proposed expansion effectively treats carry and hedge fund incentive allocations similarly, which may require sponsors to revisit:
- waterfall structures
- GP compensation arrangements
- allocation mechanics
C. Potential shift in fund domiciliation decisions
If enacted as proposed, Hong Kong could become one of the most tax-efficient jurisdictions globally for manager economics, particularly for:
- Asia-focused funds
- multi-strategy investment platforms
- private credit managers
V. Action Points for Sponsors and Managers
- Evaluate Hong Kong as a domicile or management hub, particularly for new Asia-focused strategies
- Review compensation and waterfall
- Assess substance requirements for eligibility under the revised regime
- Monitor legislative developments closely to time structuring decisions
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