Hong Kong Moves Toward “Zero-Tax” Carried Interest And Performance Fee Regime

Hong Kong is advancing significant reforms to its carried interest tax concession regime that would materially broaden its scope beyond private equity to include performance-linked returns across asset classes including...

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I. Executive Summary

Hong Kong is advancing significant reforms to its carried interest tax concession regime that, if enacted as proposed, would materially broaden its scope and potentially create a near-zero tax environment for performance-based compensation across asset classes.

Legislative amendments are expected to be introduced around mid-2026, and market commentary suggests the proposals are in an advanced stage of development.

If implemented as contemplated, these changes could significantly impact fund structuring, domicile selection, and sponsor and management compensation arrangements for multinational funds.

II. Background: Current Carried Interest Regime

Hong Kong introduced a carried interest tax concession regime in 2021, which provides a 0% profits tax rate on qualifying carried interest.

However, the current framework is limited in several key respects:

It applies primarily to private equity carried interest derived from qualifying transactions.

Eligibility is subject to stringent conditions, including certification requirements and structural constraints.

The regime has been characterized by market participants as underutilized and impractical due to its narrow scope and administrative complexity.

As a result, the Hong Kong government initiated a consultation process in November 2024 to address these deficiencies.

III. Overview of Proposed Reforms

A. Broader range of qualifying investments

The proposed reforms would extend the carried interest concession beyond private equity to include performance-linked returns across a wide range of asset classes, including:

Listed securities

Derivatives

Private credit and loan instruments

Digital and other alternative assets

B. Simplified eligibility and increased flexibility

Streamlined qualification and reporting processes

Reduced reliance on prior certification frameworks

Expanded access for structures such as: fund-of-one vehicles family office platforms

Potential extension of the 0% tax treatment to income earned at both the entity and individual levels.This would significantly reduce the tax friction associated with incentive compensation structures in Hong Kong.

C. Continued emphasis on substance. To prevent misuse, eligibility is expected to require:

Local personnel and operating spend

Hong Kong–based investment decision-making

Genuine economic presence in the jurisdiction

IV. Why This Matters

A. Repositioning Hong Kong as a regional hub

The reforms are designed to compete directly with Singapore, UAE, and other financial centers by offering a more favorable tax framework for asset managers.

B. Blurring carry vs. performance fee distinctions

The proposed expansion effectively treats carry and hedge fund incentive allocations similarly, which may require sponsors to revisit:

waterfall structures

GP compensation arrangements

allocation mechanics

C. Potential shift in fund domiciliation decisions

If enacted as proposed, Hong Kong could become one of the most tax-efficient jurisdictions globally for manager economics, particularly for:

Asia-focused funds

multi-strategy investment platforms

private credit managers

V. Action Points for Sponsors and Managers

Evaluate Hong Kong as a domicile or management hub , particularly for new Asia-focused strategies

, particularly for new Asia-focused strategies Review compensation and waterfall

Assess substance requirements for eligibility under the revised regime

for eligibility under the revised regime Monitor legislative developments closely to time structuring decisions

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