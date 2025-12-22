Balancing Access And Protection: Monetary Authority Of Singapore's Proposed Regulatory Framework For Retail Private Market Investment Funds

- within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Environment topic(s)
- in Asia
Private markets have experienced strong demand and have grown considerably as an asset class in recent years. According to McKinsey's Global Private Markets Review 2024, private markets' assets under management totalled US$13.1 trillion as of mid-2023, after growing at nearly 20% per annum since 2018.
With such strong demand from investors, it is not surprising that regulators of various financial centres have been exploring ways to offer such products and exposure to investors. On 27 March 2025, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published a consultation paper proposing a Long-term Investment Fund (LIF) framework – comprising two different fund structures and three categories of requirements – to govern retail access to private market investment funds, with the intention of facilitating more investment choices for retail investors.
In this update, we set out an overview of the proposed framework and a summary of some of the potential key terms, such as the requisite manager expertise, scope of permissible investments and product warning disclosures. Fund management companies seeking to offer retail private market investment funds should ensure that these requirements are met and provide the necessary training to their staff.
The current regulatory landscape
Private market investment assets generally include private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. MAS has observed that retail investors currently have limited access to private market investments, as regulatory requirements do not allow for the authorisation of a collective investment scheme that primarily invests in private market investments. Furthermore, due to the illiquid nature of private market investments, funds that invest primarily in private market assets may not be able to comply with certain existing fund requirements.
A new regulatory framework is therefore needed to promote the growth of a stable and resilient market for retail private market investment funds while providing safeguards for retail investors who wish to persify their investment portfolios.
The proposed LIF framework
Under the LIF framework, MAS has proposed two potential fund structures to cater to different investor preferences:
- a Direct Fund structure – a fund structure that makes direct private market investments and allows for greater visibility of the underlying assets; and
- a Long-term Investment Fund-of-funds (LIFF) structure – a fund structure which primarily invests in other private market investment funds, and therefore benefits investors who wish to leverage the LIFF manager's expertise in selecting and monitoring a persified portfolio of private market investment funds.
MAS has also proposed and is seeking feedback on specific regulatory requirements for Direct Funds and LIFFs. These requirements have been broadly grouped into manager, product and disclosure requirements, and we have set out some of the key requirements in the table below.
|Direct Funds
|LIFFs
|Manager requirements
|Manager expertise
|Manager should be a retail licensed fund management company (LFMC) with a track record and experience managing the relevant private market investments.
|
Manager must:
|Product requirements
|Product differentiation
|The scheme should contain the term "LIF" or "Long-term Investment Fund" in its name.
|Investment strategy and permissible investments
|
Investments to be limited to:
Other permissible liquid investments (Liquid Investments) include:
|
Investments to be primarily in unlisted private market funds that meet the following conditions:
The LIFF may also invest up to one-third of its net asset value in:
|Redemption requirements
|
For unlisted Direct Funds:
For listed Direct Funds, it can be closed-end without a redemption policy. Listing rules under the Singapore Exchange (SGX) would apply.
|
For unlisted LIFFs:
For listed LIFFs, it can be closed-end without a redemption policy. Listing rules under SGX would apply.
|Disclosure requirements
|Product warning
|
Product risk warning statements should include the following:
|Product highlights sheet (PHS)
|MAS is seeking views on what information particular to Direct Funds should be highlighted.
|
The PHS should highlight:
|Prospectus and periodic reports requirements
|Similar disclosure requirements for prospectus and periodic reports as LIFFs, but modified to fit the characteristics of direct private market investments.
|
Prescribed disclosures for the prospectus include the track record of the LIFF manager and manager(s) of the underlying PMI funds, the leverage policy of the LIFF, the LIFF's liquidity risk management and valuation methodology.
Prescribed disclosures for periodic reports include policies to mitigate conflicts of interest, leverage policy, details of new transactions and details of the top 10 underlying assets of the LIFF.
Global horizon
The MAS' proposal keeps Singapore's financial sector in step with global developments that enhance retail access to private market investments through regulatory frameworks.
One example is the Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAF) in the United Kingdom. LTAFs are open-ended funds authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority that invest in long-term, illiquid assets. LTAFs have a number of features that are currently being considered by the MAS, such as asset focus, manager requirements, liquidity management requirements, product requirements and disclosure requirements.
Similar to LTAFs, this new proposal by the MAS promises exciting opportunities to retail investors to expand their investment portfolios while providing greater access to capital for the wider economy. At the same time, given the nature of private market investments, a balance needs to be struck to ensure that the retail investors have sufficient knowledge and understand the relevant risks of such investments.
