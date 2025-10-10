PRC: Compliance Guidelines For Non-compete Restraints/中国：竞业限制合规指引

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

On 4 September 2025, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) issued the Compliance Guidelines for the Implementation of Non-Compete Agreements by Enterprises (the Guidelines). While these Guidelines are not legally binding, they provide supplementary guidance to otherwise broad legal provisions, including several innovative and practical recommendations.

人力资源社会保障部于2025年9月4日发布了《企业实施竞业限制合规指引》（“ 《指引》”）。《指引》不具有法律强制力，但针对法律法规中的笼统规定做了补充性的指导，其中不乏一些比较新颖的实践建议。

Scope of Personnel

人员范围

Article 7 of the Guidelines states that if an employer asks employees – excluding senior managers and senior technical staff – who are bound by confidentiality obligations to sign non-compete agreements, the employer must provide the employee with the reasons for doing so beforehand, as well as identify the specific trade secrets that need protection. Employees who have only general industry knowledge or skills, or who have access to only standard business information do not fall within the category of employees eligible to enter into non-compete agreements based on confidentiality obligations.

《指引》第七条对要求企业与除高级管理人员、高级技术人员之外的其他负有保密义务的人员约定竞业限制义务时，应当提前告知员工理由，并说明需要保守的商业秘密具体内容。员工如果仅掌握行业通用的专业知识和技能，工作中接触到的仅为企业一般经营信息，不属于可以适用竞业限制的负有保密义务的人员。

Geographic Scope Non-Compete Compensation

地域范围

Article 10 provides that the geographic scope of a non-compete restraint should align with the employer's operational area. Nationwide or worldwide restrictions are generally not allowed unless sufficient justification exists, which must be clearly outlined in the agreement if such broad coverage is established.

《指引》第十条规定，竞业限制的地域应当与企业经营业务的范围相符，无充足理由一般不得约定全国或全世界。约定范围为全国或全世界的，需在协议中充分说明理由。

Non-Compete Compensation

竞业限制补偿

Particularly noteworthy is the section regarding the standards for non-compete compensation. Article 13 of the Guidelines stipulates that, in general, employers must pay employees monthly compensation of no less than 30% of the employee's average monthly salary during the 12 months prior to the termination or expiration of the employee's employment contract, and this amount must not fall below the local minimum wage. This requirement aligns with the longstanding national standards for non-compete compensation. However, what is novel here is that Article 13 further states that where the duration of the non-compete exceeds one year, the monthly compensation should, in principle, not be less than 50% of the employee's average monthly salary during the 12 months prior to the termination or expiration of the employee's employment contract.

更为引人注意的是关于竞业限制补偿标准的要求。《指引》第十三条规定，企业支付给劳动者的月经济补偿一般不低于劳动者在劳动合同解除或终止前12个月平均工资的30%，且不低于劳动合同履行地最低工资标准。该要求与长期以来关于竞业限制补偿的全国性标准相符。但是，新颖的是，第十三条第二款进一步要求，竞业限制期限超过1年的，月经济补偿一般不宜低于劳动者在劳动合同解除或终止前12个月平均工资的50%。

Liquidated Damages

违约金

Article 14 requires that the amount of liquidated damages for breach of non-compete agreement be determined reasonably, taking into account the potential economic losses caused by disclosure of trade secrets and the amount of non-compete compensation paid to the employee. Typically, liquidated damages should not exceed five times the total agreed non-compete compensation.

《指引》第十四条规定，违约金的数额要根据劳动者泄露商业秘密可能造成的经济损失、企业支付给劳动者的竞业限制经济补偿的数额合理确定，一般不宜超过约定竞业限制经济补偿总额的5倍。

Key Takeaway

要点总结

In response to concerns regarding their misuse, regulators and courts have strengthened their oversight over non-compete restraints, adopting more stringent standards when reviewing the scope of employees subject to non-compete restraints and the reasonableness of liquidated damages. Although the Guidelines are not legally binding, they reflect a clear regulatory trend towards tighter control. Employers are therefore advised to refer to the Guidelines when implementing non-compete restraints and ensure that the terms of the non-compete are tailored based on their specific business interests and operational needs.

面对近年来竞业限制滥用的问题，监管机构及司法机关不断增强对竞业限制的监管力度，尤其是在审查竞业限制人员范围、违约金合理性等方面，采取了更为严格的标准。《指引》虽然不具有法律强制力，但其内容明确反映了监管日趋收紧的趋势。因此各雇主在实施竞业限制时，可以以《指引》为参考，结合自身业务实际和经营需要，合理地确定竞业限制的条款。

