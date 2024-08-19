Maples Group Deals Announcement | Asia | June - August 2024

|
Public Offerings and Listings
公开招股及上市项目
HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE
Black Sesame International Holding Limited – HK IPO – closed on 8 August 2024
黑芝麻智能國際控股有限公司于香港的首次公开招股项目 ── 于2024年 8月8日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Black Sesame International Holding Limited ("Black Sesame") in relation to its initial public offering of 37,000,000 shares, and the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Black Sesame is an automotive-grade computing system-on-chips and SoC-based intelligent vehicle solution provider, and is one of the first Specialist Technology Companies listed under the Listing Rules. The offering, which closed on 8 August 2024, raised approximately HK$1.04 billion. The Maples team comprised partner Derrick Kan, associate Janelle Ho and legal manager Charmaine Chow. Black Sesame was represented by Clifford Chance as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws and by Zhong Lun Law Firm as to PRC law. The joint sponsors, CICC and Huatai, and the underwriters were represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws and by JunHe LLP as to PRC law.
为黑芝麻智能國際控股有限公司（简称"黑芝麻智能"）首次公开招股发行37,000,000股股份及于香港交易所上市项目提供开曼群岛法律咨询服务。黑芝麻智能是一家车規级计算芯片系统和基于SoC的智能汽车解决方案提供商，也是首批根据上市规则上市的特专科技公司之一。此项目已于2024年8月8日完成，集资约10.4亿港元。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Derrick Kan简立基，律师Janelle Ho何善瑜以及法务经理Charmaine Chow周恩咏。高伟绅律师行担任黑芝麻智能的香港及美国法律顾问。中伦律师事务所担任黑芝麻智能的中国内地法律顾问。威尔逊·桑西尼·古奇·罗沙迪律师事务所担任联席保荐人（中国国际金融香港证券有限公司及华泰金融控股（香港）有限公司）及包销商的香港及美国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任上述联席保荐人及包销商的中国内地法律顾问。
Ruichang International Holdings Limited – HK IPO – closed on 10 July 2024
瑞昌国际控股有限公司于香港的首次公开招股项目 ── 于2024年 7月10日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Ruichang International Holdings Limited ("Ruichang") in relation to its initial public offering of 125,000,000 shares and the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Ruichang is a petroleum refinery and petrochemical equipment manufacturer based in Henan Province, the PRC. The offering, which closed on 10 July 2024, raised approximately HK$131.1 million. The Maples team comprised of partner Matt Roberts and of counsel Jessica Zhan. The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, and the team comprised Eastern Fong, Regional Head of the Group's fund services business in Asia and senior vice president Christy Poon. Ruichang was also advised by O'Melveny & Myers as to Hong Kong law, and Jia Yuan Law Offices as to PRC law. The sole sponsor First Shanghai Capital Limited, was advised by Eric Chow & Co. in Association with Commerce & Finance Law Offices as to Hong Kong law, and by JunHe LLP as to PRC law.
为瑞昌国际控股有限公司（简称"瑞昌"）首次公开招股发行125,000,000股股份及于香港交易所上市项目提供开曼群岛法律咨询服务。瑞昌是一家设于中国河南省的石油炼制及石化设备制造商。此项目已于2024年7月10日完成，集资约1.311亿港元。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Matt Roberts马伯茨，以及顾问律师 Jessica Zhan詹欣彤。迈普思集团的基金服务业务担任开曼群岛股份登记处，其团队成员包括迈普思集团亚洲区基金服务业务区域主管Eastern Fong 方东及高级副总裁 Christy Poon 潘淑雯。美迈斯律师事务所担任瑞昌的香港法律顾问。嘉源律师事务所担任瑞昌的中国内地法律顾问。周俊轩律师事务所与北京市通商律师事务所联营担任独家保荐人第一上海融资有限公司的香港法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任独家保荐人的中国内地法律顾问。
Chenqi Technology Limited – HK IPO – closed on 10 July 2024
如祺出行于香港的首次公开招股项目 ── 于2024年 7月10日完成
Advised Chenqi Technology Limited ("Chenqi Technology"), in relation to its initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,004,800 shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The offering, which closed on 10 July 2024, raised a gross proceed of approximately HK$1.3 billion. Chenqi Technology is the world's first mobility platform to launch a commercialised hybrid operation of manned ride-hailing and self-driving services for autonomous vehicles called Robotaxis, and is also the second-largest mobility service platform in the Greater Bay area in China. Founded by state-owned automaker Guangzhou Automobile and tech giant Tencent, Chenqi Technology serves and connects various participants of the mobility industry including the riders, drivers, automobile OEMs, vehicle service providers and autonomous driving solution providers.
A team of lawyers based in the firm's Hong Kong office acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Chenqi Technology, and was led by Corporate Partner, Juno Huang and assisted by Legal Manager, Clare Tsang. The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, with a team comprising Eastern Fong, Regional Head of Fund Services – Asia and Senior Vice President, Christy Poon.
Chenqi Technology was advised by Clifford Chance as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws, and by Haiwen & Partners as to PRC laws. The joint sponsors, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited and ABCI Capital Limited and the underwriters were advised by Paul Hastings as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws, and by Commerce & Finance Law Offices as to PRC laws.
为Chenqi Technology Limited（简称"如祺出行"）首次公开招股发行30,004,800股股份及于香港交易所主板上市项目提供法律咨询服务。该项目已于2024年7月10日完成，集资约13亿港元。如祺出行是全球首个推出有人驾驶网约车与无人驾驶出租车Robotaxi商业化混合运营的出行平台，也是中国大湾区第二大的出行服务平台。由国有汽车制造商广汽集团（Guangzhou Automobile）与科技巨头腾讯（Tencent）成立的如棋出行，服务并连接出行行业的各类参与者，包括乘客、司机、整车制造商（automobile OEMs）、车辆服务提供商及自动驾驶解决方案供应商。
迈普达律师事务所香港分所的律师团队担任如祺出行的开曼群岛法律顾问。该律师团队由企业事务合伙人Juno Huang黄子容带领，并由法务经理Clare Tsang曾卓颖提供协助。集团的基金服务业务担任开曼群岛股份登记处，其团队成员包括亚洲区基金服务区域主管 Eastern Fong 方东及高级副总裁 Christy Poon 潘淑雯。
高伟绅律师行担任如祺出行的香港及美国法律顾问。海问律师事务所担任如祺出行的中国内地法律顾问。普衡律师事务所担任联席保荐人（中国国际金融香港证券有限公司、华泰金融控股（香港）有限公司及农银国际融资有限公司）及包销商的香港及美国法律顾问。通商律师事务所担任上述联席保荐人及包销商的中国内地法律顾问。
Dida Inc. – HK IPO – closed on 28 June 2024
嘀嗒出行于香港的首次公开招股项目 ── 于2024年 6月28日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Dida Inc. ("Dida") in relation to its initial public offering of 39,091,000 shares and the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Dida is a technology-driven platform, aiming to create more transit capacity with less environmental impact by primarily providing carpooling marketplace services to fill up idle seats on private passenger cars. The offering, which closed on 28 June 2024, raised approximately HK$234.5 million. The Maples team comprised of partner Richard Spooner and of counsel Jessica Zhan. The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, and the team comprised Eastern Fong, Regional Head of the Group's fund services business in Asia and senior vice president Christy Poon. Dida was also advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as to Hong Kong law, and Han Kun Law Offices as to PRC law. The joint sponsors, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Haitong International Capital Limited, and Nomura International (Hong Kong) Limited were advised by Kirkland & Ellis as to Hong Kong law, and by Tian Yuan Law Firm as to PRC law.
为嘀嗒出行（简称"嘀嗒出行"）首次公开招股发行39,091,000股股份及于香港交易所上市项目提供开曼群岛法律咨询服务。嘀嗒出行是一家技术驱动的平台，主要通过提供顺风车平台服务共享私人乘用车的闲置车座，旨在创造更多交通运力，同时减少对环境的影响。此项目已于2024年6月28日完成，集资约2.345亿港元。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Richard Spooner 潘利程，以及顾问律师Jessica Zhan詹欣彤。迈普思集团的基金服务业务担任开曼群岛股份登记处，其团队成员包括迈普思集团亚洲区基金服务业务区域主管 Eastern Fong 方东及高级副总裁 Christy Poon 潘淑雯。威尔逊·桑西尼·古奇·罗沙迪律师事务所担任嘀嗒出行的香港法律顾问。汉坤律师事务所担任嘀嗒出行的中国内地法律顾问。凯易律师事务所担任联席保荐人（中国国际金融香港证券有限公司、海通国际资本有限公司及野村国际（香港）有限公司）的香港法律顾问。天元律师事务所担任上述联席保荐人的中国内地法律顾问。
QuantumPharm Inc. – HK IPO – closed on 13 June 2024
晶泰科技于香港的首次公开招股项目 ── 于2024年 6月13日完成
Advised QuantumPharm Inc. ("QuantumPharm "), in relation to its initial public offering ("IPO") of 187,373,000 shares and its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ('HKEX"). The offering, which closed on 13 June 2024, raised approximately HK$989.3 million. QuantumPharm is the first specialist technology company listed in Hong Kong under Chapter 18C, a new regime introduced by the HKEX in March 2023. The reform of the Chapter 18C listing regime for specialist technology companies aims to drive growth in talent and investment across five frontier industries including, new generation information technology, advanced hardware and software, advanced materials, new energy and environmental protection, and new food and agricultural technology industries. This is aimed at attracting high-growth, emerging, and innovative technology enterprises to list in Hong Kong. QuantumPharm is a Shenzhen-based company that offers quantum physics-based first-principles calculation, advanced AI, high-performance cloud computing, and scalable and standardized robotic automation for pharmaceutical material, and other fields.
A team of lawyers based in the firm's Hong Kong and Singapore offices, led by Partner and head of the Asia Corporate practice, Matt Roberts and assisted by Corporate of counsel, Jessica Zhan acted as Cayman Islands counsel to QuantumPharm. The Group's Fund Services business, with a team comprising Eastern Fong, Regional Head of Fund Services – Asia and Senior Vice President, Christy Poon, acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar.
Sidley Austin acted as Hong Kong legal advisor and Fangda Partners acted as PRC legal advisor to QuantumPharm.
为QuantumPharm Inc. 晶泰科技（简称"晶泰科技"）首次公开招股发行187,373,000股股份及于香港交易所上市项目提供法律咨询服务。该项目已于2024年6月13日完成，集资约9.893亿港元。晶泰科技是自香港交易所于2023年3月起推行《主板上市规则》新增的第18C章以来，首家根据第18C章在香港上市的特专科技公司。针对特专科技公司的第18C章上市制度的改革，旨在推动新一代信息技术、先进硬件及软件、先进材料、新能源及节能环保，以及新食品及农业技术等五个前沿行业的人才和投资金额增长，以吸引高增长、新兴及创新科技企业来香港上市。晶泰科技是一家总部位于深圳的公司，采用基于量子物理的第一性原理计算、先进的人工智能、高性能云计算以及可扩展及标准化的机器人自动化，为制药及材料科学等领域提供服务。
迈普达律师事务所香港分所及新加坡分所的律师团队担任晶泰科技的开曼群岛法律顾问。该律师团队由合伙人兼亚洲区企业事务团队主管Matt Roberts马伯茨带领，并由顾问律师Jessica Zhan詹欣彤提供协助。集团的基金服务业务担任开曼群岛股份登记处，其团队成员包括亚洲区基金服务区域主管 Eastern Fong 方东及高级副总裁 Christy Poon 潘淑雯。
盛德律师事务所担任晶泰科技的香港法律顾问。方达律师事务所担任晶泰科技的中国内地法律顾问。
SPAC Business Combinations
特殊目的收购公司的业务合并
Catcha Investment Corp / Crown LNG Holdings AS – de-SPAC – closed in July 2024
Catcha Investment Corp / Crown LNG Holdings AS – de-SPAC ──于2024 年7月完成
Advised Catcha Investment Corp ("Catcha"), a publicly traded Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company, on its business combination with Crown LNG Holdings AS, a company incorporated in Jersey, resulting in Crown LNG Holdings Limited ("Crown") becoming a US publicly listed company listed on NASDAQ. The transaction, which completed in July 2024, valued the combined entity at a pro forma implied enterprise value of approximately US$685 million.
Crown is a leading provider of offshore LNG liquefaction and regasification infrastructure for harsh weather locations. Catcha is sponsored by Catcha Group, one of the earliest and most established new economy-focused investment groups in Southeast Asia and Australia.
A multi-jurisdictional team of lawyers based in the firm's Hong Kong and Jersey offices acted as Cayman Islands and Jersey counsel to Catcha. The firm's Hong Kong team was led by Partner and head of the Corporate practice in Asia, Matt Roberts and the team in Jersey was led by Corporate Partner, David Allen and assisted by Corporate Of Counsel, Amy Black.
Goodwin Procter acted as U.S. legal advisor to Catcha. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough acted as U.S. legal advisor to Crown.
为Catcha Investment Corp（一家上市的开曼群岛特殊目的收购公司，简称"Catcha"）与Crown LNG Holdings AS（一家于泽西岛注册成立的公司）的业务合并提供法律咨询服务。业务合并后，Crown LNG Holdings Limited（简称"Crown"）成为在美国纳斯达克上市的公司。此项目已于2024年7月完成，合并后实体的预估隐含企业价值约为6.85亿美元。
Crown是一家为恶劣天气地点提供离岸液化天然气液化和再气化基础设施的领先供应商。Catcha由Catcha Group赞助。Catcha Group是东南亚和澳大利亚最早且最成熟专注于"新经济"领域的投资集团之一。
迈普达律师事务所香港分所及泽西岛分所的跨地域律师团队担任Catcha的开曼群岛和泽西岛法律顾问。香港分所负责该项目的律师团队由合伙人兼亚洲区企业事务团队主管Matt Roberts马伯茨带领，而泽西岛分所负责该项目的律师团队由企业事务团队合伙人David Allen带领，并由顾问律师Amy Black提供协助。
Goodwin Procter高赢律师事务所担任Catcha的美国法律顾问。Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough担任Crown的美国法律顾问。
Plutonian Acquisition Corp. / Big Tree Cloud International Group Limited – de-SPAC – closed on 7 June 2024
Plutonian Acquisition Corp. /大树云 – de-SPAC ──于2024 年6月 7日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Big Tree Cloud International Group Limited ("Big Tree Cloud"), on its business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. ("Plutonian"), a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ. Big Tree Cloud is a consumer-oriented and mission-driven company dedicated to the development, production and sales of personal care products and other consumer goods in China. The transaction, which completed on 6 June 2024, valued the combined entity at an enterprise value of approximately US$500 million. Big Tree Cloud commenced trading on NASDAQ on 7 June 2024. The Maples team comprised partner Matt Roberts and of counsel Jessica Zhan. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Commerce & Finance Law Offices acted as U.S. and PRC legal counsels respectively to Big Tree Cloud, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Global Law Office acted as U.S. and PRC legal counsels respectively to Plutonian.
为 Big Tree Cloud International Group Limited（简称"大树云"）与 Plutonian Acquisition Corp.（一家于纳斯达克上市的开曼群岛特殊目的收购公司，简称"Plutonian"）的业务合并提供开曼群岛法律咨询服务。大树云是一家以消费者为导向及以使命驱动的公司，专注于在中国研发、生产及销售个人护理用品和其他消费品。该交易已于2024年6月6日完成，该合并后实体的企业估值约5亿美元。大树云已于2024年6月7日在纳斯达克开始交易。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Matt Roberts马伯茨，以及顾问律师Jessica Zhan詹欣彤。美国普盈律师事务所及通商律师事务所分别担任大树云的美国法律顾问及中国内地法律顾问。威尔逊律师事务所及环球律师事务所分别担任Plutonian的美国法律顾问及中国内地法律顾问。
Mergers and Acquisitions
收购兼并 项目
TDCX Inc. - Take Private – closed on 18 June 2024
TDCX Inc. 私有化项目——于 2024年6月 18日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel to the independent special committee of the board of directors (the "Special Committee") of TDCX Inc. ("TDCX"), in connection with the take-private of TDCX by Mr. Laurent Junique (its Founder, Executive Chairman, Director and CEO) and his affiliates (the "Buyer Group"). TDCX, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Cayman Islands company headquartered in Singapore, which provides digital customer experience solutions for technology and blue-chip companies. The transaction, which completed on 18 June 2024, was structured as a Cayman Islands "short-form" merger, under which the existing shareholders of TDCX had their shares cancelled in exchange for merger consideration of US$7.20 per share or US$7.20 per American depositary share of the Company, representing an equity valuation of the company of approximately US$1.037 billion. As a result of the merger, TDCX has de-listed from the NYSE and become a privately held company. The Maples team, based in the firm's Hong Kong office, comprised partner, Richard Spooner, and of counsel, Vivian Lee. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Buyer Group, whilst Hogan Lovells acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Special Committee.
为TDCX Inc.（简称"TDCX"）董事会独立特别委员会（简称"特别委员会"）就Laurent Junique先生（TDCX创办人、执行主席、董事兼行政总裁）及其关联公司（简称"买方财团"）的私有化项目担任开曼群岛法律顾问。TDCX 在私有化之前于纽约证券交易所上市，是一家总部设于新加坡的开曼群岛公司，为科技和蓝筹公司提供数码客户体验解决方案。此项目已于2024年6月18日完成，通过开曼群岛简易合并的方式完成，TDCX现有股东的股份被注销，以换取TDCX每股7.20美元或每股美国存托股份7.20美元的合并代价，即该公司股权估值约10.37亿美元。合并后，TDCX 已从纽约证券交易所退市，成为一家私人持有公司。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Richard Spooner潘利程，以及顾问律师Vivian Lee 李海宁。世达国际律师事务所担任买方财团的美国法律顾问。霍金路伟律师行担任特别委员会的美国法律顾问。
Debt Securities
債務證券
DONGXING VOYAGE COMPANY LIMITED – bond issuance - closed on 1 August 2024
东兴启航有限公司发行债券 ──于2024 年8月 1日完成
Acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to DONGXING VOYAGE COMPANY LIMITED (the "Issuer") in respect of its issue of US$350,000,000 5.30 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"). The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd. The issue of the Notes was completed on 1 August 2024.
The Maples team comprised partner Karen Zhang Pallaras and associate Sarena Gong. The Issuer was advised by Deacons as to English and Hong Kong laws, and by Beijing DeHeng Law Offices as to PRC law. The joint lead managers were advised by King & Wood Mallesons as to English and Hong Kong laws, and by Jingtian & Gongcheng as to PRC law.
为东兴启航有限公司（简称"发行人"）就其发行于2027年到期总额为3.5亿美元的5.3%的有担保债券（简称"该等债券"）担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。该等证券由东兴证券股份有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保。该等证券的发行已于 2024 年 8月 1 日完成。
迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Karen Zhang Pallaras张那，以及律师Sarena Gong 龚天越。的近律师行担任发行人的英国及香港法律顾问。北京德恒律师事务所担任发行人的中国内地法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的英国及香港法律顾问。竞天公诚律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的中国内地法律顾问。
China Great Wall International Holdings VI Limited – bond issuance - closed on 2 July 2024
China Great Wall International Holdings VI Limited发行债券 ──于2024 年7月 2日完成
Acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to China Great Wall International Holdings VI Limited (the "Issuer") in respect of its issue of US$200,000,000 6.375 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2028 (the "Bonds") and US$300,000,000 unsubordinated guaranteed perpetual securities (together with the Bonds, the "Securities"). The Securities are guaranteed by China Great Wall AMC (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Guarantor") and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Guarantor is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd, being one of the four leading asset management companies and a leading provider of comprehensive financial services and innovative products in the PRC. The issue of the Securities was completed on 2 July 2024. The Maples team comprised partner Karen Zhang Pallaras and legal manager Clare Tsang. The Issuer was advised by Clifford Chance as to English law, and by King & Wood Mallesons as to PRC law. The joint lead managers were advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell as to English law, and by JunHe LLP as to PRC law.
为China Great Wall International Holdings VI Limited（简称"发行人"）就其发行于2028年到期总额为2亿美元的6.375%的有担保债券（简称"该等债券"）及其总额为3亿美元的次级有担保永续证券（连同该等债券，合称为"该等证券"）担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。该等证券于香港交易所上市，由中国长城资产（国际）控股有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保。担保人是中国长城资产管理股份有限公司的直接全资子公司，而中国长城资产管理股份有限公司是中国四大资产管理公司之一，也是中国领先的综合金融服务及创新产品提供商。该等证券的发行已于 2024 年 7 月 2 日完成。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Karen Zhang Pallaras张那，以及法务经理Clare Tsang曾卓颖。高伟绅律师行担任发行人的英国法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任发行人的中国内地法律顾问。达维律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的英国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的中国内地法律顾问。
MGM China Holdings Limited - Senior Notes – closed on 26 June 2024
美高梅中国控股有限公司 ──优先票据 ──于2024 年6月 26日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands counsels to the initial purchasers in relation to the subscription of the US$500 million 7.125% senior notes due 2031 issued by MGM China Holdings Limited. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of debt issues to professional investors. The issuer is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in Macau. The Maples team comprised Partner Lorraine Pao and Of Counsel Irena Wu. White & Case LLP acted as U.S. counsel and Henrique Saldanha—Advogados & Notários acted as Macau counsel to the initial purchasers. Milbank LLP acted as U.S. counsel, Herbert Smith Freehills acted as Hong Kong counsel and MdME Lawyers acted as Macau counsel to the Issuer.
为初始买方就认购由MGM China Holdings Limited美高梅中国控股有限公司（简称"发行人"）发行于2031年到期总额为5亿美元的7.125% 优先票据（简称"本次票据"）担任开曼群岛法律顾问。本次票据仅向专业投资者以债务形式发行，并于香港交易所上市。发行人是澳门领先的娱乐场博彩度假酒店发展商、拥有者和运营商。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及顾问律师Irena Wu 吴顺秀。伟凯律师事务所担任初始买方的美国法律顾问。Henrique Saldanha—Advogados & Notários担任初始买方的澳门法律顾问。美国美邦律师事务所担任发行人的美国法律顾问。史密夫斐尔律师事务所担任发行人的香港法律顾问。MdME Lawyers担任发行人的澳门法律顾问。
LINGANG OASIS INC – Notes offering – closed on 25 June 2024
LINGANG OASIS INC发行票据 ──于2024 年6月 25日完成
Acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to LINGANG OASIS INC (the "Issuer") on its issuance of the CNY800,000,000 principal amount of 3.15% guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Guarantor") and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Notes are the first offshore RMB social responsibility notes issued by a non-financial company in the world and the first social responsibility notes from China listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds raised from the issue of the Notes will be used for construction and development projects which meet social responsibility requirements. The Maples team comprised of partner Juno Huang and associate Janelle Ho. Clifford Chance acted as Hong Kong legal counsel to the Issuer and Guarantor whilst King & Wood Mallesons acted as Hong Kong legal counsel to the joint lead managers including J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and other lead managers.
为LINGANG OASIS INC（简称"发行人"）发行于2027年到期本金总额人民币8亿元的 3.15% 有担保票据（简称"本次票据"）提供英属维尔京群岛法律咨询服务。本次票据由上海临港经济发展（集团）有限公司（简称"担保人"）无条件地及不可撤销地提供担保，并于香港交易所和卢森堡证券交易所上市。本次票据是全球首单由非金融企业发行的离岸人民币社会责任票据，也是首单在卢森堡证券交易所上市的中国社会责任票据。发行本次票据所筹集的资金将用于符合社会责任要求的建设和发展项目。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Juno Huang黄子容，以及律师Janelle Ho何善瑜。高伟绅律师行担任发行人和担保人的香港法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人（包括J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited、香港上海汇丰银行有限公司及其他牵头经办人）的香港法律顾问。
Trip.com Group Limited - Notes offering - closed on 7 June 2024
携程集团有限公司发行票据 ——于2024 年6月 7日完成
Acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel to Trip.com Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on NASDAQ and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("Trip.com"), in connection with its private offering of US$1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes ("Notes") (including US$200 million aggregate principal amounts of Notes pursuant to the exercise by the initial purchasers of an option to purchase such additional Notes). The Notes may be converted, at the option of the holders, into cash, ADSs, or a combination of cash and ADSs, or class A ordinary shares in lieu of ADSs. The Maples team comprised partner Richard Spooner and of counsel Vivian Lee. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the initial purchasers, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.. Mayer Brown acted as counsel to The Bank of New York Mellon, as the trustee of the Notes. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Company.
为Trip.com Group Limited携程集团有限公司（一家于开曼群岛注册成立及于纳斯达克及香港交易所上市的公司，简称"携程"）私募发行本金总额为15亿美元的0.75% 可转换优先票据（简称"该等票据"）（包括初始购买方行使额外购买本金总额为2亿美元的该等票据的选择权）提供开曼群岛法律咨询服务。该等票据持有人有权选择将该等票据转换为现金、美国存托股份、现金和美国存托股份的组合，或A类普通股以代替美国存托股份。迈普思负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人Richard Spooner潘利程，以及顾问律师Vivian Lee 李海宁。瑞生国际律师事务所担任初始购买方（摩根大通证券有限责任公司及高盛（亚洲）有限责任公司）的美国法律顾问。孖士打律师行担任该等票据受托人纽约梅隆银行的法律顾问。世达国际律师事务所担任该公司的美国法律顾问。
China Everbright Greentech Limited – issuance of first tranche green MTN notes – closed on 31 May 2024
中国光大绿色环保有限公司发行第一期绿色中期票据 ──于2024 年5月 31日完成
Acted as Cayman legal counsel to China Everbright Greentech Limited in respect of its issuance of the first tranche of the 2024 green medium-term note in the PRC, with an issue size of RMB1 billion and a coupon interest rate of 2.34% per annum. The mandated lead underwriter and bookrunner is Everbright Securities Company Limited. The Maples team was led by Finance Partner Lorraine Pao. Grandall Law Firm Beijing acted as the PRC counsel to the issuer.
为China Everbright Greentech Limited中国光大绿色环保有限公司于中国发行第一期 2024 年绿色中期票据（简称"本次票据"）担任开曼群岛法律顾问。本次票据的发行规模为人民币 10 亿元，票面利率为每年 2.34%，由Everbright Securities Company Limited光大证券股份有限公司担任牵头主承销商及账簿管理人。迈普思负责此次项目的团队由融资事务合伙人Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁带领。国浩律师（北京）事务所担任发行人的中国内地法律顾问。
Funds and Investment Management
基金及投资管理 项目
Maples Group Advises Hahn & Company on its Fourth Korea-focused Fund
迈普思集团为 Hahn & Company第四个专注于韩国的基金提供法律咨询服务
Advised Hahn & Company ("Hahn & Co."), a Korean private equity firm, on the formation of its fourth Korea-focused buyout fund, Hahn & Company IV. The fund has approximately US$3.4 billion in capital commitments and is reported to be the largest single-country investment fund raised in Asia outside of China.
Founded in 2010, Hahn & Co. is Korea's largest private equity firm specialising in buyouts and corporate restructurings in Korea, with over US$28 billion invested in over 35 transactions.
A team of Funds & Investment Management lawyers based in the Group's Hong Kong office acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Hahn & Co.. The team was led by Partner, Sharon Yap and assisted by Of Counsel, Dan Won.
为韩国私募股权投资公司Hahn & Company（简称"Hahn & Co."）成立其第四个专注于韩国的收购基金Hahn & Company IV提供法律咨询服务。该基金约有 34 亿美元的承诺出资额，据报导是亚洲除中国以外所募集的最大型单一国家投资基金。
Hahn & Co. 于 2010 年成立，是韩国最大型的私募股权投资公司，专门在韩国进行收购及企业重组，在超过 35 项交易中投资超过 280 亿美元。
迈普思集团香港分所的基金及投资管理团队担任Hahn & Co.的开曼群岛法律顾问，由合伙人Sharon Yap叶丽燕带领，并由顾问律师Dan Won元大渊提供协助。
Maples Group Advises Pantarei Asset Management Limited on Hong Kong Fund Launches
迈普思集团为 Pantarei Asset Management Limited于香港成立基金事宜提供法律咨询服务
Advised Pantarei Asset Management Limited ("Pantarei"), a Hong Kong-based investment manager, in connection with the launch of its inaugural funds, Pantarei Offshore Feeder, Pantarei Onshore Feeder, and Pantarei Master Fund.
Pantarei is an alternative asset manager that employs a multi-strategy approach across a broad range of financial instruments to capitalize on global market opportunities. Rob Toresco, Founder and CIO, and John Langford, Partner and COO, lifted their investment team and strategy out of Evo Capital Management Asia Limited to found Pantarei in 2023.
A team of Funds & Investment Management lawyers based in the Group's Hong Kong office acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Pantarei. The team was led by head of the Asia Funds & Investment Management practice, Ann Ng and assisted by Associate, Adam Sinclair.
为一家设于香港的投资管理公司Pantarei Asset Management Limited就其创始基金Pantarei Offshore Feeder、Pantarei Onshore Feeder及Pantarei Master Fund的成立提供法律咨询服务。
Pantarei是一家采用多种策略的另类资产管理公司，通过各种金融工具来捕捉全球市场机遇。创始人兼CIO Rob Toresco与合伙人兼营运总监John Langford将其投资团队和策略从Evo Capital Management Asia Limited脱离出来，并于2023年创立Pantarei。
迈普达律师事务所香港分所的基金及投资管理团队担任Pantarei的开曼群岛法律顾问，由亚洲区基金及投资管理团队主管Ann Ng 吴嘉欣带领，由律师Adam Sinclair提供协助。
Maples Group Advises on US$500 Million Fund Formation by Japan-focused Private Equity Firm
迈普思集团为专注于日本的私募股权公司成立 5亿美元基金事宜提供法律咨询服务
Advised Sunrise Capital KK ("Sunrise Capital"), the Japan-dedicated private equity strategy of pan-Asia investment firm CITIC Securities CLSA Capital Partners, in connection with the formation of its fifth fund, Sunrise Capital V ("Sunrise V"). Sunrise V, is a fund that invests in established, mid-cap companies with strong growth potential in Japan. The fund was significantly oversubscribed and closed within five months at a hard cap of US$500 million.
Established in 2006, Sunrise Capital runs a Japan-dedicated private equity strategy, capitalising on growth opportunities in the mid-cap buyout sector. The firm has raised approximately US$2 billion to date and completed investments in approximately 50 companies including both standalone and follow-on investments.
A team of lawyers based in the Group's Hong Kong office acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Sunrise Capital. The team was led by Asia Funds & Investment Management Partner, Sharon Yap and Finance Partner and Lorraine Pao.
为Sunrise Capital KK（泛亚投资公司CITIC Securities CLSA Capital Partners的日本专项私募股权投资策略，简称"Sunrise Capital"）成立其第五个基金Sunrise Capital V（简称"Sunrise V"）的事宜提供法律咨询服务。Sunrise V 投资于在日本具有强劲增长潜力的成熟中型公司。该基金录得大幅超额认购，并在五个月内成功融资5亿美元，达到融资规模上限。
Sunrise Capital于2006年成立，采取日本专项私募股权投资策略，把握中型企业收购领域的增长机会。截至目前为止，该公司已经筹集了约20亿美元，并完成了约50家公司的投资，包括独立投资和后续投资。
迈普思集团香港分所的律师团队担任Sunrise Capital的开曼群岛法律顾问。该律师团队由亚洲区基金及投资管理事务合伙人Sharon Yap叶丽燕及融资事务合伙人Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁带领。
