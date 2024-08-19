Maples Group Deals Announcement | Asia | June - August 2024

A team of lawyers based in the firm's Hong Kong and Singapore offices, led by Partner and head of the Asia Corporate practice, Matt Roberts and assisted by Corporate of counsel, Jessica Zhan acted as Cayman Islands counsel to QuantumPharm. The Group's Fund Services business, with a team comprising Eastern Fong , Regional Head of Fund Services – Asia and Senior Vice President, Christy Poon , acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar.

Advised QuantumPharm Inc. ("QuantumPharm "), in relation to its initial public offering ("IPO") of 187,373,000 shares and its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ('HKEX"). The offering, which closed on 13 June 2024, raised approximately HK$989.3 million. QuantumPharm is the first specialist technology company listed in Hong Kong under Chapter 18C, a new regime introduced by the HKEX in March 2023. The reform of the Chapter 18C listing regime for specialist technology companies aims to drive growth in talent and investment across five frontier industries including, new generation information technology, advanced hardware and software, advanced materials, new energy and environmental protection, and new food and agricultural technology industries. This is aimed at attracting high-growth, emerging, and innovative technology enterprises to list in Hong Kong. QuantumPharm is a Shenzhen-based company that offers quantum physics-based first-principles calculation, advanced AI, high-performance cloud computing, and scalable and standardized robotic automation for pharmaceutical material, and other fields.

Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Dida Inc. ("Dida") in relation to its initial public offering of 39,091,000 shares and the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Dida is a technology-driven platform, aiming to create more transit capacity with less environmental impact by primarily providing carpooling marketplace services to fill up idle seats on private passenger cars. The offering, which closed on 28 June 2024, raised approximately HK$234.5 million. The Maples team comprised of partner Richard Spooner and of counsel Jessica Zhan . The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, and the team comprised Eastern Fong , Regional Head of the Group's fund services business in Asia and senior vice president Christy Poon . Dida was also advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as to Hong Kong law, and Han Kun Law Offices as to PRC law. The joint sponsors, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Haitong International Capital Limited, and Nomura International (Hong Kong) Limited were advised by Kirkland & Ellis as to Hong Kong law, and by Tian Yuan Law Firm as to PRC law.

Chenqi Technology was advised by Clifford Chance as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws, and by Haiwen & Partners as to PRC laws. The joint sponsors, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited and ABCI Capital Limited and the underwriters were advised by Paul Hastings as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws, and by Commerce & Finance Law Offices as to PRC laws.

A team of lawyers based in the firm's Hong Kong office acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Chenqi Technology, and was led by Corporate Partner, Juno Huang and assisted by Legal Manager, Clare Tsang . The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, with a team comprising Eastern Fong , Regional Head of Fund Services – Asia and Senior Vice President, Christy Poon .

Advised Chenqi Technology Limited ("Chenqi Technology"), in relation to its initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,004,800 shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The offering, which closed on 10 July 2024, raised a gross proceed of approximately HK$1.3 billion. Chenqi Technology is the world's first mobility platform to launch a commercialised hybrid operation of manned ride-hailing and self-driving services for autonomous vehicles called Robotaxis, and is also the second-largest mobility service platform in the Greater Bay area in China. Founded by state-owned automaker Guangzhou Automobile and tech giant Tencent, Chenqi Technology serves and connects various participants of the mobility industry including the riders, drivers, automobile OEMs, vehicle service providers and autonomous driving solution providers.

Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Ruichang International Holdings Limited ("Ruichang") in relation to its initial public offering of 125,000,000 shares and the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Ruichang is a petroleum refinery and petrochemical equipment manufacturer based in Henan Province, the PRC. The offering, which closed on 10 July 2024, raised approximately HK$131.1 million. The Maples team comprised of partner Matt Roberts and of counsel Jessica Zhan . The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, and the team comprised Eastern Fong , Regional Head of the Group's fund services business in Asia and senior vice president Christy Poon . Ruichang was also advised by O'Melveny & Myers as to Hong Kong law, and Jia Yuan Law Offices as to PRC law. The sole sponsor First Shanghai Capital Limited, was advised by Eric Chow & Co. in Association with Commerce & Finance Law Offices as to Hong Kong law, and by JunHe LLP as to PRC law.

Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Black Sesame International Holding Limited ("Black Sesame") in relation to its initial public offering of 37,000,000 shares, and the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Black Sesame is an automotive-grade computing system-on-chips and SoC-based intelligent vehicle solution provider, and is one of the first Specialist Technology Companies listed under the Listing Rules. The offering, which closed on 8 August 2024, raised approximately HK$1.04 billion. The Maples team comprised partner Derrick Kan , associate Janelle Ho and legal manager Charmaine Chow . Black Sesame was represented by Clifford Chance as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws and by Zhong Lun Law Firm as to PRC law. The joint sponsors, CICC and Huatai, and the underwriters were represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as to Hong Kong and U.S. laws and by JunHe LLP as to PRC law.

Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Big Tree Cloud International Group Limited ("Big Tree Cloud"), on its business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. ("Plutonian"), a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ. Big Tree Cloud is a consumer-oriented and mission-driven company dedicated to the development, production and sales of personal care products and other consumer goods in China. The transaction, which completed on 6 June 2024, valued the combined entity at an enterprise value of approximately US$500 million. Big Tree Cloud commenced trading on NASDAQ on 7 June 2024. The Maples team comprised partner Matt Roberts and of counsel Jessica Zhan . Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Commerce & Finance Law Offices acted as U.S. and PRC legal counsels respectively to Big Tree Cloud, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Global Law Office acted as U.S. and PRC legal counsels respectively to Plutonian.

A multi-jurisdictional team of lawyers based in the firm's Hong Kong and Jersey offices acted as Cayman Islands and Jersey counsel to Catcha. The firm's Hong Kong team was led by Partner and head of the Corporate practice in Asia, Matt Roberts and the team in Jersey was led by Corporate Partner, David Allen and assisted by Corporate Of Counsel, Amy Black .

Crown is a leading provider of offshore LNG liquefaction and regasification infrastructure for harsh weather locations. Catcha is sponsored by Catcha Group, one of the earliest and most established new economy-focused investment groups in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Advised Catcha Investment Corp ("Catcha"), a publicly traded Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company, on its business combination with Crown LNG Holdings AS, a company incorporated in Jersey, resulting in Crown LNG Holdings Limited ("Crown") becoming a US publicly listed company listed on NASDAQ. The transaction, which completed in July 2024, valued the combined entity at a pro forma implied enterprise value of approximately US$685 million.

Acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel to the independent special committee of the board of directors (the "Special Committee") of TDCX Inc. ("TDCX"), in connection with the take-private of TDCX by Mr. Laurent Junique (its Founder, Executive Chairman, Director and CEO) and his affiliates (the "Buyer Group"). TDCX, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Cayman Islands company headquartered in Singapore, which provides digital customer experience solutions for technology and blue-chip companies. The transaction, which completed on 18 June 2024, was structured as a Cayman Islands "short-form" merger, under which the existing shareholders of TDCX had their shares cancelled in exchange for merger consideration of US$7.20 per share or US$7.20 per American depositary share of the Company, representing an equity valuation of the company of approximately US$1.037 billion. As a result of the merger, TDCX has de-listed from the NYSE and become a privately held company. The Maples team, based in the firm's Hong Kong office, comprised partner, Richard Spooner , and of counsel, Vivian Lee . Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Buyer Group, whilst Hogan Lovells acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Special Committee.

