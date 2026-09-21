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21 September 2026

Life Science Quarterly – Q2 2026 Edition

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Q2 2026 brought significant legal and regulatory developments in life sciences across Norway and the EU. This quarterly update examines recent case law from the CJEU affecting distributor obligations under the MDR, online sales of non-prescription medicines, and SPC protection for substances classified as excipients, alongside regulatory updates including the provisional agreement on the Critical Medicines Act and EUDAMED becoming mandatory as of 28 May 2026.
Norway Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Beret Sundet,Tord Fondevik,Anja Stensrud Elverum
+4 Authors

Q2 2026 brought its own set of legal and regulatory developments in life sciences. The Q2 2026 edition of our Life Sciences Quarterly gathers the developments we’ve been tracking in Norway and the EU over the past quarter, including:

  • Recent case law from Norway and the EU, including significant CJEU judgments affecting-, distributor obligations under the MDR, online sales of non-prescription medicines, the use of biological products as reference products in generic marketing authorisation applications, and SPC protection for substances classified as excipients.
  • Regulatory updates from Norway and the EU, including the provisional agreement on the Critical Medicines Act, EUDAMED becoming mandatory as of 28 May 2026, changes to the framework for blue prescription medicines, and updated eSubmission guidance in connection with NoMA’s new case management platform (DELE).

Read the Life Science Quarterly - Q2 2026 edition here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Beret Sundet
Beret Sundet
Photo of Tord Fondevik
Tord Fondevik
Photo of Knut Sverre Skurdal Andresen
Knut Sverre Skurdal Andresen
Photo of Anja Stensrud Elverum
Anja Stensrud Elverum
Photo of Fujan Parsa
Fujan Parsa
Photo of Anna Medbøe Tamuly
Anna Medbøe Tamuly
Photo of Ingrid Li
Ingrid Li
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