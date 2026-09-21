ARTICLE

Life Science Quarterly – Q2 2026 Edition

Q2 2026 brought significant legal and regulatory developments in life sciences across Norway and the EU. This quarterly update examines recent case law from the CJEU affecting distributor obligations under the MDR, online sales of non-prescription medicines, and SPC protection for substances classified as excipients, alongside regulatory updates including the provisional agreement on the Critical Medicines Act and EUDAMED becoming mandatory as of 28 May 2026.