Life Science Quarterly – Q2 2026 Edition

Q2 2026 brought its own set of legal and regulatory developments in life sciences. The Q2 2026 edition of our Life Sciences Quarterly gathers the developments we’ve been tracking in Norway and the EU over the past quarter, including:
- Recent case law from Norway and the EU, including significant CJEU judgments affecting-, distributor obligations under the MDR, online sales of non-prescription medicines, the use of biological products as reference products in generic marketing authorisation applications, and SPC protection for substances classified as excipients.
- Regulatory updates from Norway and the EU, including the provisional agreement on the Critical Medicines Act, EUDAMED becoming mandatory as of 28 May 2026, changes to the framework for blue prescription medicines, and updated eSubmission guidance in connection with NoMA’s new case management platform (DELE).
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