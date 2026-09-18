Mahesh Acharya and Duane Wekesa examine Kenya's legal and regulatory landscape governing the importation, manufacture, distribution and sale of therapeutic products in a comprehensive chapter for the IBA Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee's global guide. Their contribution offers practical insight into the frameworks that shape market access and supply chain compliance in Kenya's healthcare sector.

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Mahesh Acharya and Duane Wekesa have contributed an in-country chapter on Kenya to the IBA Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee's global guide on the trade and distribution of therapeutic products. Their contribution examines Kenya's legal and regulatory landscape governing the importation, manufacture, distribution and sale of therapeutic products, offering practical insight into the frameworks that shape market access and supply chain compliance. The guide brings together perspectives from jurisdictions around the world, providing practitioners and industry professionals with a valuable reference on the rules and regulations governing the movement of therapeutic products across different markets.

Read the Kenya chapter here and to explore the full guide, including contributions from other jurisdictions, click here.

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IBA Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee

Trade and Distribution of Therapeutic Products Survey – Kenya

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