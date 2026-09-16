Healthcare Technology Investment Fund Under Consideration

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Egypt is exploring the establishment of a dedicated investment fund for biotechnology, medical devices and digital health technologies. Discussions between the Ministry of Health and Gold Rock Venture in August focused, among other things, on linking scientific research and intellectual property with product development, technology transfer, local manufacturing and commercialisation.
The proposed initiative would also seek to connect international technology companies with Egyptian partners and support the expansion of Egyptian health-tech businesses into regional and international markets.
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