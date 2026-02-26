ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Medizinprodukte – Marktzugang und Vergütung in der obligatorischen Krankenpflegeversicherung

Switzerland Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Wang, Markus / Schweikard, Christine, Medizinprodukte – Marktzugang und Vergütung in der obligatorischen Krankenpflegeversicherung, in: Rumetsch, Virgilia / Poledna, Tomas (Hrsg.), Schweizerisches Bundesverwaltungsrecht (SBVR), Band VIII/2, Gesundheitsrecht, 2. Aufl. 2025, S. 421 ff.

