The 2025 Healthcare Odyssey - Law Update: Issue 373

Welcome to the first edition of Law Update for 2025. As we begin this exciting year, we are pleased to turn our attention to one of the most dynamic sectors in the UAE and the broader GCC region – healthcare.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

FOREWORD

Welcome to this month's Law Update

Welcome to the first edition of Law Update for 2025. As we begin this exciting year, we are pleased to turn our attention to one of the most dynamic sectors in the UAE and the broader GCC region – healthcare. Over the past several years, the region has seen unprecedented growth in this sector, driven by legislative advancements, technological innovations, and the increasing focus on sustainability and AI. As such, healthcare is set to be one of the most important sectors in the coming decade.

In this issue, we explore key themes that are significantly shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE, such as recent changes in foreign ownership laws. These reforms present a major opportunity for foreign investors, opening up new avenues for international collaborations and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure. The changes in ownership laws are an important milestone, and we provide an analysis of what this means for the industry and the various players involved.

Equally significant is the impact of artificial intelligence on healthcare. As AI technologies continue to advance at a rapid pace, we examine the legal and ethical challenges that arise with its integration into medical practices, healthcare administration, and patient care.

The UAE is positioned at the forefront of AI adoption, and as legal advisors, it is our responsibility to ensure that the regulatory frameworks evolve alongside these technological developments.

Additionally, we take time to reflect on the landmark 50th anniversary of Arab Health, a key event in the healthcare calendar. This milestone not only highlights the achievements of the UAE in becoming a regional leader in healthcare innovation but also offers us the opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This edition also looks at other key regional developments, including mandatory health insurance in Qatar, the new University Medical City in Oman, and the various regulatory reforms in Bahrain and Kuwait.

As a firm, we have always sought to be at the cutting edge of legal developments, and in the healthcare sector, this remains a key focus. Our team is committed to providing timely, insightful, and strategic advice that enables our clients to navigate the complexities of this rapidly evolving industry. We hope that this edition of Law Update serves as a valuable resource for both our clients and partners as we collectively look to the future of healthcare in the region.

To read this Newsletter in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.