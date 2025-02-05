ARTICLE
5 February 2025

Life Science Newsletter (January 2025)

Anderson Mori & Tomotsune

Japan Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Junichi Kondo,Marina Asai, and Emi (Emmie) Yokota
Newsletter "Life Science Newsletter (January 2025)" has been published.

Contents

1. Release of Summary Report on the Amendments to the Pharmaceuticals Act

1.1 Reinforcement of Quality Assurance and Safety Measures for Pharmaceuticals, etc.

1.2 Supply of Quality-Assured Ethical drugs, etc.

1.3 Improvement of Drug Discovery and Regulatory Environments to Eliminate Drug Lag and Drug Loss

1.4 Revision of Pharmacy Functions and Pharmacist Services and Promotion of Proper Use of Pharmaceuticals

2. NHI Price Revision for FY2025

To view the full article click here

Junichi Kondo
Marina Asai
Emi (Emmie) Yokota
