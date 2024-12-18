ARTICLE
18 December 2024

The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins in Bangkok have provided updates for the latest edition of The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, published by Pharma Boardroom.
Thailand Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alan Adcock,Atthachai Homhuan, and San Chaithiraphant
Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins in Bangkok have provided updates for the latest edition of The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, published by Pharma Boardroom. This comprehensive guide to the legal framework regulating the healthcare and life sciences industries in Thailand was authored by Alan Adcock, partner and director, intellectual property, and head of the firm's life sciences practice; Dr. Atthachai Homhuan, manager of regulatory affairs; and San Chaithiraphant, senior associate. The handbook is a must-read for healthcare and life sciences companies that are interested in exploring expansion into the Thai market.

The guide is broken into ten easy-to-read sections that delve into various aspects of local regulations:

  1. Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Overview
  2. Preclinical & Clinical Trial Requirements
  3. Marketing, Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling, and Advertising
  4. Traditional Medicines and Over-the-Counter Products
  5. Product Liability
  6. Patents and Trademarks
  7. Regulatory Reforms
  8. Cannabinoid Drugs
  9. Medical Cannabis
  10. Opioid Drugs
  11. Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases
  12. Biosimilar & Biologics

Tilleke & Gibbins has also authored The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, which was updated at the same time as the Thailand guide.

The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, like all of the country guides from Pharma Boardroom, is available for purchase on the Pharma Boardroom website.

Authors
Photo of Alan Adcock
Alan Adcock
Photo of Atthachai Homhuan
Atthachai Homhuan
Photo of San Chaithiraphant
San Chaithiraphant
