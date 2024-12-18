Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins in Bangkok have provided updates for the latest edition of The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, published by Pharma Boardroom. This comprehensive guide to the legal framework regulating the healthcare and life sciences industries in Thailand was authored by Alan Adcock, partner and director, intellectual property, and head of the firm's life sciences practice; Dr. Atthachai Homhuan, manager of regulatory affairs; and San Chaithiraphant, senior associate. The handbook is a must-read for healthcare and life sciences companies that are interested in exploring expansion into the Thai market.

The guide is broken into ten easy-to-read sections that delve into various aspects of local regulations:

Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Overview Preclinical & Clinical Trial Requirements Marketing, Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling, and Advertising Traditional Medicines and Over-the-Counter Products Product Liability Patents and Trademarks Regulatory Reforms Cannabinoid Drugs Medical Cannabis Opioid Drugs Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Biosimilar & Biologics

Tilleke & Gibbins has also authored The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, which was updated at the same time as the Thailand guide.

The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, like all of the country guides from Pharma Boardroom, is available for purchase on the Pharma Boardroom website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.