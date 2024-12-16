Managing Health Data In Switzerland: Navigating Cross-Border CH/EU Challenges

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
The Conference is structured into four sessions, each focusing
on key updates regarding the progress of the EU pharmaceutical
package, providing perspectives from academia, public institutions,
industry professionals, and other experts.
The presentation of Olive Brupbacher is part of a session that
dives into the legal framework and concept of the European Health
Data Space (EHDS), including cross-border implications, and the
EHDS's impact on industry.
