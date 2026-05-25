Hazardous And Remote Work | Decision No. 49 Of 2026 Egypt

Egyptian lawmakers have introduced Decree 49 of 2026 to protect workers in hazardous environments and remote areas through additional annual leave entitlements. The Golden License system under Investment Law 72 of 2017 streamlines approvals for strategic projects into a single comprehensive permit. Law 82 of 2002 establishes the legal framework for trademark registration and protection in Egypt's competitive market.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Article Insights

Sadany & Partners Law Firm are most popular: within Employment and HR, Criminal Law, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in Middle East

Legal Protection for Workers in Hazardous and Remote Environments: Analytical Review of Decree 49 of 2026

As part of its efforts to uphold social justice and strike a balance between the demands of work and human rights, the Egyptian lawmaker is moving towards enacting legal safeguards to protect workers who, by the nature or location of their work, are subject to exceptional conditions that go beyond the usual boundaries of a traditional working environment.

In this context, Decree 49 of 2026 (“Decree”), concerning Determination of Hazardous and Arduous Work and Remote Areas where workers are entitled to additional annual leave, embodies a thoughtful legislative approach based on the application of the concept of positive action in favour of those groups most exposed to occupational risks or hardship.

This Decree is not merely a purely administrative regulation. Its impact reflects a comprehensive legislative philosophy based on the provisions of the Egyptian Labour Law 14 of 2025 and the well-established principles regarding the protection of workers, the safeguarding of their dignity, and the guarantee of their fundamental rights, foremost among which is the right to regular rest periods and leave. It is also in line with recent international trends that emphasise the importance of a decent working environment, and link improved working conditions to increased productivity and organisational stability.

Consequently, the significance of this Decree lies not only in defining the scope of eligibility for additional leave but also in establishing objective and rigorous standards that ensure proper implementation and prevent arbitrariness or unjustified disparities. This enhances the effectiveness of legal protection and reinforces confidence in the legislative system as a whole.

v. Hazardous and arduous work is that which, by its nature, involves a certain level of risk that may endanger the worker’s safety or health. It is also work that requires exceptional physical or mental effort beyond the usual limits, or is carried out in unsuitable working conditions, in accordance with the standards and regulations set out in Decree 49 of 2026, in light of the provisions of the Egyptian Labour Law 14 of 2025. v. Remote areas refer to areas geographically distant from urban centres and essential services, or which lack the basic requirements for living and stability. This makes them inaccessible or uninhabitable, in accordance with the criteria set out in Decree 49 of 2026, in light of the provisions of the Egyptian Labour Law 14 of 2025. vi. Under Decree 49 of 2026, the Egyptian law stipulates that workers are entitled to paid annual leave, which does not include public holidays, official holidays, or weekly rest days. The annual leave duration is increased by seven days for workers employed in hazardous or unhealthy work or in remote areas. v. All relevant departments are required to review hazardous operations and remote areas regularly to take account of any new developments in this regard, and to update them at least every three years.

Regulatory Framework for Defining Difficult or Hazardous Work in the Health Sector:

Employees are entitled to seven days’ paid annual leave for certain types of work in establishments where the work is arduous, hazardous, or harmful to health; these types of work are as follows:

1. Manufacturing sectors, which include:

2. Chemicals.

3. Engineering and heavy metal industries and their warehouses.

4. High-risk food industries.

5. Textile and dyeing sector.

6. Microelectronics.

2. Extractive industries sector (extraction of mineral and non-mineral natural resources and energy from the earth):

1. Extraction of precious and base metals (such as gold, silver, copper, iron, zinc, lead, aluminium).

2. Industrial mineral extraction (e.g., gypsum, clay, kaolin, phosphate, salt).

3. Oil and natural gas extraction (drilling, exploration, and extraction from onshore or offshore fields).

4. Coal and lignite extraction (surface mining of lignite, manufactured charcoal).

5. Quarrying of rocks and stones (e.g., marble, granite, limestone, pebbles, sand).

6. Extraction of mineral water and natural resources (such as mineral water, sulphur, sea salt, mineral mud).

3. Energy and Radiation Sector:

1. Electricity generation and power stations.

2. Biofuel production and distribution stations.

3. Research reactors for atomic and nuclear radiation.

4. Nuclear medicine units and radiotherapy centres.

5. Major petrol stations, depots, warehouses, distribution pumps, and petroleum supply stations.

4. Environment and Waste Management Sector:

1. Medical waste incinerators.

2. Management of hazardous and radioactive industrial waste.

3. Recycling batteries and oils.

4. Industrial and domestic wastewater treatment plants.

5. Energy generation from waste.

5. Agriculture and Agricultural Research Sector:

Agricultural and livestock activities, research laboratories and farms, and related services and practical experiments.

6. Health Sector:

Workers exposed to infection as a result of direct and continuous contact with patients, or those engaged in work involving occupational biological, chemical, or radiation hazards, whether such exposure arises from the nature of the work, the tools or materials used, or the working environment. This includes handling pathogens or any hazardous substances or sources.

7. Construction Sector:

Employees in remote areas designated by the Government are entitled to an additional seven days’ annual leave, specifically in the following areas:

North Sinai and South Sinai Governorates / Red Sea Governorate / Matrouh Governorate / Al-Wadi Al-Jadid Governorate / Toshka and surrounding areas / East Al-Awainat area / Areas extending from the village of Al-Za'frana – Ras Gharib to the Egyptian-Sudanese border in the Halayeb region to the south, extending 5 km inland/ new industrial zones designated by a decision of the Prime Minister as remote areas.

Employers’ Obligations:

1. Compliance with the Decree and the granting of the leave due.

2. Inclusion of eligible groups in internal work regulations.

3. Compliance with disclosure and transparency in the application of standards.

4. Employer’s liability in the event of a breach.

In conclusion, the Decree represents an important legislative step towards strengthening labour legal protection in hazardous and demanding sectors, thereby striking a balance between the work requirements and occupational health and safety considerations. It also reflects the lawmaker’s commitment to upholding social justice by introducing additional benefits commensurate with the nature and conditions of work, within the framework of the provisions of the Egyptian Labour Law 14 of 2025.

In this context, Sadany & Partners Law Firm plays a vital role as a specialist consultancy firm. It provides legal support and interprets the provisions of the Decree, assisting legal entities in the proper implementation of the Decree. This ensures legal compliance, helps to avoid disputes, and fosters a stable and balanced working environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.