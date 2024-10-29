Support And Inclusion: Prioritising Mental Health And Wellbeing At The Workplace

In the domain of human management and employment, it is widely recognised that mental health and work are intrinsically interconnected. The proactive promotion of mental health at the workplace has become a vital and prevalent aspect in many European work environments, where prioritising mental wellness through providing adequate mental health resources fosters an overall working environment and structure that genuinely supports an employee's well-being in a practical manner.

Proper mental health support enables employees to cope with the stresses of life, to realize their abilities, to learn well and work well, and to contribute to their communities. It is considered crucial that an employee is in a good state of mental health and wellbeing at the workplace not solely for better work productivity, but also to ensure employee satisfaction and employee retention.

There is a tendency for an increase in mental health issues which surfaces from various key drivers, some of which include self-isolation with a rise of use of technology and virtual working options, the lack ofestablished workplace boundaries among management and their employees, restricted awareness regarding the right to disconnect as well as micromanagement within a team.

Establishing a good work-life balance is crucial when addressing mental health and wellbeing issues. When employers provide flexible work arrangements and grant employees greater independence over their schedules, it promotes a healthier balance between personal and professional responsibilities. Furthermore, allowing individuals to tailor their work environment to their needs helps reduce stress, enhances job satisfaction, and prevents burnout.

Employers can spawn a supportive workplace by accommodating requests for flexible working hours, encouraging independence, and allowing employees to manage their own workload depending on their own time schedule, skills and capabilities. This approach not only improves mental wellbeing but also increases overall productivity and engagement in the workplace.

The following are key barriers to addressing mental well-being in the workplace, where employers and human resources personnel should be proactive in recognising and addressing these issues to effectively manage employee mental health concerns at an early stage.

Stigma

A pervasive barrier to addressing mental health issues in the workplace is the stigma associated with such emerging conditions. Stigma on mental health can prevent employees from seeking the support they need, as mental health challenges are not universally accepted or understood across different cultures. In many cases, employees may fear judgment or negative repercussions from their superiors or colleagues, which discourages them from speaking out about the challenges they face.

To promote a supportive work environment, employers must actively work to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. This requires the adoption of a zero-tolerance approach toward any form of direct or indirect discrimination or marginalization based on mental health issues. Such an approach should be embedded within a company's mental health policy. When breaches of this policy occur, appropriate measures must be taken, including but not limited to disciplinary action, to ensure a culture of acceptance, understanding, and respect for mental well-being in the workplace, setting the right tone for when future occurrences take place.

Confidentiality

A second significant barrier to addressing mental health issues in the workplace is the concern surrounding confidentiality. In a working environment, employees may hesitate to disclose their mental health challenges to colleagues or superiors out of fear that this information will not remain confidential. Many employees worry that such disclosures may result in negative consequences, such as being entrusted with fewer responsibilities, being treated differently from other employees, or even facing dismissal or termination from their employment based on emerging mental health distresses they may have since it may be portrayed as a 'burden' by their direct managers.

To address these concerns, employers must ensure strict confidentiality when supporting employees experiencing emotional distress or those returning to work after taking leave for mental health reasons. In addition to safeguarding privacy, employers should promote mindfulness and cognitive-based approaches to support these individuals, and these are normally inscribed in the company's mental wellness policy.

Furthermore, it is essential for employers to uphold fairness and consistency when addressing mental health issues in the workplace. All employees should be afforded equal opportunities in terms of assignment of work, job opportunities or vacancies and promotions, among others, where overall efforts should be made to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment. Many employers adopt a no-tolerance rule against discriminatory behaviour, including, but not limited to, verbal and physical abuse, harassment, and bullying. It is always the employer's responsibility to prevent and address any form of direct or indirect discrimination.

Cost

While numerous resources exist to support mental health and well-being, these services often come at a significant cost, making access uneven. Although many countries provide universal healthcare, mental health services within these systems frequently have long waiting lists, causing delays in treatment. For individuals seeking more immediate mental health care, private options are available, but these come at a substantial price.

The financial burden of accessing mental health services, such as therapy sessions, can be prohibitive, particularly for individuals with lower incomes. Faced with the choice of allocating limited earnings to essential living expenses or mental health care, many opt to forgo treatment. This financial barrier prevents individuals from accessing the support they need, often exacerbating their mental health conditions over time.

Employers can play a crucial role in bridging this gap by offering subsidized mental health services or including comprehensive mental health coverage in employee benefit packages. Addressing these financial barriers is essential to creating a more equitable system that allows individuals to prioritize their mental well-being, regardless of their economic situation.

Awareness on Resources

Another barrier that may prevent employees from accessing mental health resources is the lack of awareness about what support is available. Many employees may not know that such resources exist or how to access them. Employers have a responsibility, both in their own interest and for the well-being of their employees, to ensure that proper resources are available to help employees manage mental health issues, ultimately supporting productivity and job satisfaction.

One key resource which employer can provide is an Employee Assistance Program (EAP). This voluntary, work-based program offers free and confidential services, including assessments, short-term counselling, referrals, and follow-up support for employees dealing with personal or work-related challenges. EAPs are designed to address a variety of issues that may impact an employee's mental health, providing a vital support system within the workplace.

In Malta, the EAP has emerged as a valuable tool for companies seeking to foster mental wellness. It helps identify sources of stress within organizations, maximizes employee well-being, and minimizes the occurrence of mental health issues. In addition, EAPs offer training and promote best practices for preventing and managing stress and mental health concerns, both at the organizational level and for individual employees.

Many employers also implement broader well-being initiatives aimed at enhancing psychological safety in the workplace. Psychological safety refers to the trust and sense of security employees feel within their work environment, allowing them to express concerns or make mistakes without fear of negative consequences. This concept is essential for creating a healthy, supportive workplace culture.

To promote mental wellness, employers can also organize physical activities, social events, team-building exercises, and other stress-relieving activities which go beyond the day-to-day working life environment. However, these resources are only effective when employees are given the time and opportunity to fully utilize and enjoy them. It is crucial that companies not only provide these resources but also integrate them into their daily interactions with employees, ensuring they are consistently promoted and accessible.

Psychological Safety

Psychological safety is essential for encouraging employee engagement and motivation. It creates an environment where individuals feel their contributions are valued and can express themselves without fear of retribution. This encourages better decision-making, as diverse perspectives are shared openly, and it supports a culture of continuous learning, where mistakes are seen as opportunities for growth.

A psychologically safe workplace allows employees to address challenges without fear, take risks, seek help, and truly trust their colleagues. Such environments promote collaboration, creativity, and respect, contributing to both mental well-being and organisational success of a business.

Establishing psychological safety requires effective management, including setting clear expectations, encouraging open communication, and actively listening to employees. By fostering respect and inclusion, these practices create a healthier, more productive workplace for all.

In this regard, employers are often reluctant to engage in open conversations with their employees about mental health and vice-versa. However, participating in this interactive process from both ends can be beneficial in more ways than one. Open dialogue is crucial for identifying appropriate solutions to mental health challenges, such as managing workload, work hours, and stress. Secondly, when employers actively engage in discussions with employees, they actively listen to their concerns and gather constructive feedback about the workplace. This includes addressing any issues that may impact the employee's ability to perform essential job functions and exploring ways the employer can provide support or resources to help them succeed.

To identify potential mental health issues, managers can monitor employee performance, observe behavioural changes, and maintain regular communication with employees in the workplace.

Managers also have a humanistic responsibility to be trained in how to approach employees and identify triggers for mental health issues. Typically, managers begin by educating employees to recognize their own concerns, enabling them to access company resources when needed. Involving senior leadership in these conversations is crucial. Organisations that invest in well-being often see a return on investment through reduced errors and mistakes.

Mental Health Policies

The implementation of policies at the workplace regarding mental health and wellbeing is necessary to maintain an overall healthy workforce, as they aim to serve as guidance both for the employer and the employee by instilling rules which safeguard one's mental health, further implementing a supportive and inclusive culture. These policies also cater to provide staff members with a sufficient understanding on how to deal with any colleague suffering from mental health issues through increased awareness and training. The employer has a duty to make sure that these policies are reviewed on a yearly basis and updates according to any local and EU legislation or any other pertaining scientific research.

Conclusion

Overall, when an employer prioritises the cultivation of a safe work environment, the operation of the organisation is likely to flourish and employee retention increases. Concerns should always be handled professionally, without any judgment and with due respect given to the principle of confidentiality. Inspiring a positive company culture necessitates the adoption of a proactive and preventative approach to all mental health issues. The responsibility of the employer to exclude all harmful behaviours and strenuous procedures which negatively affect employees' psychological needs remains at the forefront of safeguarding the mental wellbeing of all employees.

