On The Sofa With... Wayne Atkinson And Amy Davies (Podcast)

In this episode of 'On the Sofa with' Collas Crill Partner Wayne Atkinson talks to Senior Associate Amy Davies about Collas Crill's white collar crime practice in Guernsey.

They discuss the possibility of how those working in the financial services sector may not intend to commit a crime, but may still find themselves engaged with the police for one reason or another.

"No one ever thinks that they are going to require my assistance", explains experienced criminal lawyer Amy. "A large proportion of the people I meet have no intention of breaking the law when they wake up in the morning, and definitely don't think they need the services of a criminal defence lawyer."

