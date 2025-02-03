Trends In Islamic Finance Across The Channel Islands

As the Islamic finance industry continues its remarkable growth and global integration, the demand for Shariah-compliant capital management solutions is more pressing than ever.

This burgeoning sector requires robust frameworks and service providers adept at navigating both Islamic principles and regulatory landscapes. Jurisdictions like Jersey and Guernsey are emerging as pivotal players in this landscape, offering the expertise and flexibility necessary to meet these demands.

The landscape of Islamic finance

The global Islamic finance industry has witnessed significant asset growth, with S&P Global Ratings projecting high-single-digit growth for 2024-2025. However, this uptick remains concentrated in a few core markets, predominantly within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and select regions in Asia. Despite this concentration, all components of Islamic finance – from banking to sukuk-issued finance – are anticipated to contribute positively to the sector's expansion.

Islamic banking growth has been a core factor. The Saudi Arabian market remains a leading contributor, while the UAE's non-oil economy has spurred further developments. However, challenges persist, including a limited geographic reach and evolving standards that may affect sukuk issuance. The upcoming adoption of new standards by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) could reshape the market, potentially leading to headwinds for sukuk growth beyond 2025.

The role of Jersey and Guernsey

Jersey and Guernsey stand out as jurisdictions well-equipped to support the growing needs of Islamic finance. With their robust regulatory frameworks, experienced professionals, and flexible structures, these jurisdictions provide a solid foundation for Shariah-compliant investments.

Expertise and structures

The Channel Island's Islamic finance landscape offers a deep bench of expertise spanning legal, administrative, accounting and auditing sectors, making it a prime location for establishing Shariah-compliant structures. The flexibility of Jersey's legal framework allows for a variety of investment vehicles, from Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for real estate investments to the issuance of sukuk. Jersey's reputation for governance and transparency aligns seamlessly with the ethical and operational requirements of Islamic finance products.

The Islamic finance sector offers an accommodating regulatory environment in the Channel Islands, which has historically fostered strong ties with the Middle East. This relationship has positioned both Jersey and Guernsey as attractive destinations for Islamic finance entities seeking to structure transactions that comply with both Shariah principles and conventional banking regulations.

Shariah compliance and regulatory navigation

Our Islamic finance team boasts extensive experience in both traditional and Shariah-compliant financing techniques. We pride ourselves on building strong relationships with our clients to fully understand their unique business needs. Our deep knowledge of Islamic financial products and familiarity with the expectations of regulators and Islamic scholars enable us to devise solutions that satisfy all parties involved.

Our capabilities include the establishment of SPVs for sukuk issuance and the structuring of Murabaha transactions across various jurisdictions, including Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands. We also provide advice on Shariah-compliant fund structures, encompassing limited partnerships, trusts and protected cell companies.

Future trends in Islamic finance

The future of Islamic finance appears poised for sustainable growth, driven by increasing awareness of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. There is a clear alignment between Shariah principles and the overarching goals of sustainability, which is gaining traction in both traditional and Islamic financial markets.

Digitalisation presents another area of opportunity, though progress has been gradual. The rise of fintech in Islamic banking illustrates the potential for innovation in this sector, yet challenges remain in capital market activities, such as digital sukuk issuance.

As we look forward, it is evident that Islamic investors and the finance industry must navigate a complex landscape characterised by evolving standards and a need for greater geographic diversification. Jersey and Guernsey will play a critical role in this evolution, providing the necessary infrastructure and expertise to support a more globalised Islamic finance sector.

