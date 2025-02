self

In this episode, host Brandon Ashplant speaks to Martin Scott, CEO and Founder of Core Fund Services. Martin discusses fundraising in the closed-ended space, the rise of debt funds, and Guernsey's position in facilitating liquidity solutions.

