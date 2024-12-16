Robust Economic Growth In The Middle East

The Middle East, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has received a lot of focus over the past six months, which I don't see moderating substantially in 2025.

Politically, the region has witnessed upheaval, as military clashes have continued with increased intensity for more than 12 months. Although no longer front-page headlines, the conflict is far from resolved and has the potential to spiral into a more dangerous confrontation.

Despite this concerning backdrop, the economies of the GCC have continued to record robust growth, particularly in the non-oil sector. Foreign investment continues to be drawn to the dynamism of the UAE, and to the undoubted potential of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Other members of the GCC also continue to develop rapidly, albeit with a lesser degree of public attention.

The resilience of the GCC in the face of regional headwinds is a major theme that will be recurring in the next six to 12 months, as continued wealth creation drives demand for financial services.

Two of the most significant sectors to benefit from this trend are the private wealth and funds sectors, both areas where Guernsey holds a strong reputation.

We are now in our second year of engaging with Middle Eastern private wealth professionals, specifically in the UAE and KSA. By sponsoring key conferences, such as STEP Arabia 2024 in Dubai, we have raised the profile of Guernsey and showcased the depth of resources available within the island's financial ecosystem.

To augment this effort, Guernsey Finance has arranged roadshows and round table dinners in Jeddah and Riyadh to connect regional professionals with appropriate members of Guernsey's financial services industry. We are delighted with the strong positive feedback received from these events and will be furthering this effort in the coming year.

The opportunity to build private wealth relationships within the UAE and KSA remains strong for those firms willing to engage in the process. Increased use of foundation and trust structures via the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre should be seen as a complementary activity to the more traditional role played by international financial centres such as Guernsey.

The second sector which Guernsey Finance is now actively promoting in the Middle East is the fund industry. Again, we have sponsored conferences, such as Super Return Middle East 2024, and hosted roadshows and round table dinners in both the KSA and the UAE.

The rapid growth of the funds industry, particularly in the ADGM, is worthy of attention. As the region continues to develop, there will be a greater need for fund structures that allow for the tax-efficient inflow of capital.

This emphasis on inflows of foreign investment is also a related theme. Given the capital requirements to fund large projects, particularly in KSA, we hear much discussion about ‘neutral capital flows'. This is eminently logical, as GCC governments cannot be expected to fund all future plans from their budgets. By encouraging capital inflow through the fund industry, these projects can happen sooner, and this trend also mitigates the historical perspective of the region as a net exporter of capital.

So what about the next six months?

As far as we can judge, there will be more of the same. The key themes of economic resilience, and capital neutrality via the expansion of private wealth and fund sectors will remain intact. The financial opportunity available to Guernsey firms in the Middle East is significant, and I would encourage enhanced engagement to build those relationships.

