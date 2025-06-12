We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Fund Finance With Kam Hessling Of LMA (Podcast)

In our latest episode, partners Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe interview Kam Hessling, Managing Director at the Loan Market Association (LMA).

Kam tells Zoë and Julia about what the LMA is doing in the fund finance space, their ambitions and what assistance they need from the industry at this time.



You can listen to the episode below.



Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.