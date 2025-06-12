ARTICLE
12 June 2025

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Fund Finance With Kam Hessling Of LMA (Podcast)

Walkers

Contributor

In our latest episode, partners Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe interview Kam Hessling, Managing Director at the Loan Market Association (LMA).
Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe
In our latest episode, partners Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe interview Kam Hessling, Managing Director at the Loan Market Association (LMA).

Kam tells Zoë and Julia about what the LMA is doing in the fund finance space, their ambitions and what assistance they need from the industry at this time.

You can listen to the episode below.

