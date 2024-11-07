We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Aircraft Registration In Guernsey With Sid Sharma

In the latest episode of We Talk Banking and Finance, partner Julia Keppe is joined by Walkers partner and co-host Kim Paiva to talk to Sid Sharma, Director: Commercial & Legal at 2-REG, Guernsey's aircraft registry.

Sid discusses the success of 2-REG in Guernsey operating under a unique public-private partnership, aircraft registration and leasing, and the ethos which has made 2-REG the success it is in Guernsey.

Listen now here or on your preferred podcast provider below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.