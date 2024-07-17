The Commission offers a simple and easy to use application process for MGAS. In doing so, the Commission is pleased to make clear that it welcomes applications

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

"The Commission offers a simple and easy to use application process for MGAS. In doing so, the Commission is pleased to make clear that it welcomes applications from good quality MGAs who wish to take advantage of the Bailiwick's business- friendly culture and independently assessed adherence to international insurance core principles" - William Mason, Director General, Guernsey Financial Services Commission

