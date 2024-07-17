ARTICLE
17 July 2024

An Emergent Centre For Managing General Agents (MGA's)

G
GuernseyFinance

Contributor

GuernseyFinance logo
Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Explore
The Commission offers a simple and easy to use application process for MGAS. In doing so, the Commission is pleased to make clear that it welcomes applications
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1491250a.jpg

"The Commission offers a simple and easy to use application process for MGAS. In doing so, the Commission is pleased to make clear that it welcomes applications from good quality MGAs who wish to take advantage of the Bailiwick's business- friendly culture and independently assessed adherence to international insurance core principles" - William Mason, Director General, Guernsey Financial Services Commission

1491250c.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More