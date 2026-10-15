Malta-Gozo Submarine Power Cables: €30 Million Procurement Launched

Enemalta plc has launched a restricted procurement procedure for the manufacture and laying of two 33kV three-core submarine power cables with embedded fibre-optic cable between Malta and Gozo. The estimated procurement value is €30 million excluding VAT.

The procurement is being conducted as a two-stage restricted procedure. At the first stage, interested economic operators are required to submit a request to participate and are assessed against the selection criteria contained in the Pre-Qualification Document. Only candidates satisfying those requirements will be shortlisted and invited to the second stage, where they will receive the Invitation to Tender and submit full technical and financial proposals. The contract is to be awarded to the tenderer submitting the cheapest technically compliant offer.

The proposed contract covers a turnkey package for the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, supply, transport, installation, protection, commissioning and handover of the two submarine power cable circuits. Each circuit is expected to have an approximate route length of 8km, with a further 1,000 metres of spare cable to be supplied.

The wider scope includes marine and land surveys, obtaining specified regulatory clearances, trenchless approaches at the landing areas, detailed cable design, manufacture of the cables, offshore laying and associated fibre-optic works. The documentation envisages a connection between the Vendome Distribution Centre at Marfa, Mellieħa and Ras il-Ħobż in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

Economic operators seeking to participate must satisfy a number of financial and technical requirements.

The minimum average yearly turnover for the period 2023 to 2025 is €20 million. Applicants must also submit audited accounts for that period.

On technical experience, applicants must demonstrate the manufacture, during 2020–2025, of at least 75km of submarine cable meeting the specified voltage, conductor cross-section, insulation and technical-standard requirements. They must also demonstrate at least 50km of qualifying offshore submarine cable laying during the same period.

These thresholds may be satisfied through one or more projects, provided that the aggregate qualifying cable manufacture exceeds 75km and the aggregate qualifying cable laying exceeds 50km.

The procurement documentation also expressly contemplates subcontracting. Where a proposed subcontractor is relied upon to meet the selection criteria, that reliance will be assessed to determine whether the relevant requirements are in fact satisfied.

Applicants are also required to provide certification concerning quality, occupational health and safety and environmental management systems, including ISO 9001, ISO 18001/45001 and ISO 14001, or equivalent internationally recognised standards.

The request to participate was issued on 30 September 2026. Requests for clarification must be submitted by 7 October 2026 at 12:00, and the deadline for requests to participate is 21 October 2026 at 09:30.

The current indicative timetable provides for the Invitation to Tender stage to commence on 10 November 2026, with the second-stage submission deadline presently scheduled for 1 December 2026 at 09:30. The procurement documents state that this second-stage timetable is subject to the duration of the pre-qualification evaluation process.

Our public procurement team can assist interested market players with consortium and reliance structures, eligibility and selection requirements, preparation of the technical and financial submissions, and the wider contractual and regulatory aspects of the tender.