Redevelopment Of Malta Film Studios: €744 Million Concession Launched

The concession, issued under reference MFC/1/2026, will be awarded on a build, finance, operate and transfer (“BFOT”) basis. The successful tenderer will be responsible for financing and developing new film-production facilities on a site measuring approximately 92,400 square metres, operating the studios throughout the concession period and transferring the facilities back to the contracting authority upon its expiry.

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The concession, issued under reference MFC/1/2026, will be awarded on a build, finance, operate and transfer (“BFOT”) basis. The successful tenderer will be responsible for financing and developing new film-production facilities on a site measuring approximately 92,400 square metres, operating the studios throughout the concession period and transferring the facilities back to the contracting authority upon its expiry.

The estimated concession value is €744,067,545. This figure does not represent the project’s construction cost. Rather, it reflects the estimated undiscounted revenue available to the concessionaire over the full concession period, including anticipated income from studio, workshop and office rental and ancillary activities.

The concession will run for 65 years, while the construction and development phase must be completed within 48 months of the effective date. The proposed facilities comprise three principal zones: a Deep Tank and Super Stage Facility, a Shallow Tank Facility, and a Head Office Production Facility. Development must commence with the Deep Tank and Super Stage, described in the request for proposals as the first global “Land-Sea Super Stage”.

The concessionaire will retain the revenue generated from operating the facilities but must pay an annual concession fee after an initial four-year moratorium. An annual ground rent of €73,402 will also be payable from the first anniversary of the emphyteutical deed. No government grant, guarantee or other financial support will be provided, and the concessionaire must secure all financing required for the project.

Prospective bidders must demonstrate an average annual turnover of at least €20 million and access to a minimum €17 million credit facility for the development phase. The technical requirements include experience in film-studio management, soundstage development, the construction and operation of water tanks within film-studio complexes and servicing major audiovisual productions. Consortium participation and reliance on the resources of third parties are permitted, subject to the detailed conditions contained in the procurement documents.

The concession will be awarded using a best price-quality ratio, with technical quality carrying 90% of the evaluation and the proposed annual concession fee accounting for the remaining 10%. Tenderers must achieve the prescribed technical thresholds before their financial offers are considered.

A clarification meeting and site visit will be held on 28 September 2026 at 11:00 at the Malta Film Commission’s offices in Kalkara. The deadline for requesting further information is 16 November 2026, while proposals must be submitted electronically by 7 December 2026 at 09:30.

The project presents a significant opportunity for international studio operators, infrastructure investors, construction groups and film-industry specialists. Our public procurement team can assist interested operators with consortium and reliance structures, eligibility and selection requirements, preparation of the technical and financial submissions, and the wider contractual and regulatory aspects of the concession.

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