New National Farm Waste Treatment Facility: €511 Million Concession Launched By Riżorsi Agrikoli Malta

Riżorsi Agrikoli Malta (“RAM”) has launched a pre-qualification process for the award of a major concession concerning the development and operation of a National Farm Waste Treatment Facility.

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Riżorsi Agrikoli Malta (“RAM”) has launched a pre-qualification process for the award of a major concession concerning the development and operation of a National Farm Waste Treatment Facility.

The project, issued under reference RAM/001/2026, will be delivered through a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (“DBFOT”) model. The concessionaire will be responsible for financing and constructing the facility, operating and maintaining it for 25 years, and ultimately transferring it back.

The estimated value of the concession is €511 million excluding VAT. This represents the estimated turnover over the 25-year operating period, rather than the facility’s construction cost. Indicative capital expenditure is expected to be between €70 million and €90 million, with annual operating expenditure estimated at between €8 million and €12 million.

The proposed facility will process approximately 300,000 to 350,000 tonnes of animal manure and slurry annually, together with certain other agricultural waste. Its intended outputs include biomethane or other biofuels, food-grade carbon dioxide and organic soil enhancers such as biofertilisers.

The principal treatment plant is planned for a 19,000-square-metre site in Mellieħa, adjacent to the Water Services Corporation’s wastewater treatment plant. A second site of approximately 7,800 square metres in Għajnsielem, Gozo, will be used for the collection and temporary storage of manure and slurry.

The procurement will be conducted through a competitive-dialogue procedure. Following evaluation of the pre-qualification submissions, RAM intends to shortlist up to five candidates. Those candidates will be invited to develop and discuss their proposed technical, financial and commercial solutions before submitting their best and final offers.

Applicants will be assessed on their financial standing and relevant experience, including experience in designing, constructing and operating large-scale biogas plants, gas or carbon-dioxide liquefaction facilities, fertiliser processing and project financing. A candidate must demonstrate an average annual turnover of at least €50 million. Given the breadth of the requirements, participation through a consortium or by relying on specialist entities may be particularly relevant.

An online clarification meeting is scheduled for 14 September 2026, while requests for clarification must be submitted by 22 September 2026. The deadline for pre-qualification submissions is 6 October 2026 at 09:30.

The project presents a significant opportunity for international waste-management operators, renewable-energy developers, infrastructure investors, engineering contractors and technology providers. Our public procurement team can assist interested parties with consortium and reliance structures, reviewing the qualification criteria, preparing the PQQ response and advising throughout the competitive-dialogue and final-offer stages.

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