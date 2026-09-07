New Pembroke Reverse Osmosis Plant: €10.2 Million Tender Launched By Malta Water Services Corporation

The Water Services Corporation has issued a major tender for the design, construction and commissioning of a new reverse osmosis desalination plant in Pembroke, Malta, with a nominal capacity of 11,200 m³ per day. The procurement follows EU Directive 2014/25/EU procedures and requires the existing plant to remain operational throughout the project's 100-week completion period. Economic operators must navigate extensive technical requirements covering reverse-osmosis systems, electrical infrastructure,

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Tender WSC/T/070/2026 envisages the development of ‘Plant D’, with a nominal production capacity of 11,200 m³ of potable water per day and a potential maximum capacity of at least 13,000 m³ per day, delivered through two independent and identical reverse-osmosis systems. A key requirement is that the existing Pembroke SWRO plant must remain operational throughout installation, testing and commissioning, without jeopardising ongoing water production.

The procurement is being conducted as an open procedure under Directive 2014/25/EU and is not divided into lots, reflecting the Water Services Corporation’s intention that responsibility for the integrated design and implementation of the project rests with a single contractor.

The contract will operate under FIDIC Plant and Design-Build conditions and provides for an overall completion period of 100 weeks. The contractual arrangements include a five-year Defects Notification Period, a 10% performance security (subsequently reducing to 5%), and provision for a 25% advance payment.

The tender also imposes extensive technical, engineering, testing and documentation obligations, covering the reverse-osmosis process, electrical infrastructure, SCADA and control systems, energy-recovery equipment, commissioning and performance verification.

The deadline for submission is 3 November 2026 at 09:30, with a site visit and first clarification meeting scheduled for 16 September 2026.

Our public procurement team can assist interested economic operators in reviewing the tender requirements, structuring compliant bids, addressing eligibility and selection requirements, and navigating the procurement process through to award.

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