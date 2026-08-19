Arts Council Malta’s Legal And Finance Grant: An Opportunity For Creative Practitioners And Cultural Organisations

Arts Council Malta is accepting applications for its Legal and Finance Grant, offering up to €3,000 to creative practitioners and organisations seeking professional legal and financial support. The scheme addresses critical needs in contract negotiation, intellectual property management, and financial sustainability for Malta's cultural and creative sectors.

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.

Article Insights

Nikolai Lubrano’s articles from Ganado Advocates are most popular: in European Union Ganado Advocates are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Criminal Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Arts Council Malta (ACM) is currently accepting applications for its Legal and Finance Grant, a scheme designed to assist creative practitioners and organisations in obtaining professional legal and financial support for their artistic and cultural activities.

The grant provides successful applicants with up to €3,000 towards the cost of eligible legal and/or financial services, helping creative professionals and organisations address matters that can often be essential to the development and protection of their work.

Why legal and financial advice matters

As creative projects grow in scale and complexity, practitioners and organisations may encounter a range of legal and financial considerations. These may include:

negotiating and drafting contracts;

managing intellectual property rights and licensing arrangements;

reviewing collaboration, sponsorship or commissioning agreements;

addressing employment or freelance contractual matters; and

obtaining financial advice relating to the management and sustainability of creative ventures.

Access to professional advice at an early stage can help creative practitioners and organisations better protect their interests, manage risk and establish a stronger foundation for future growth.

Who can apply?

The scheme is open to eligible creative practitioners and organisations operating within Malta’s cultural and creative sectors, including the arts, heritage, media and related creative industries.

Application process

Applications are to be submitted online via this link: Legal and Finance Grant Application. The requested documentation will include but are not limited to the following:

The budget for their proposal;

If applicable, a copy of the applicant’s VAT certificate of registration;

A copy of a document issued by the Office of the Commissioner for Revenue showing that the applicant is a taxpayer in Malta;

If applicable, proof of the organisation’s/company’s legal registration;

If applicable, the most recent Good Standing Certificate of Registration issued by the Malta Business Registry; and

Quotations for expenses requested through the proposal.

Deadline

Applications for the Legal and Finance Grant close at 12:00 noon on 2 September 2026. Applicants are also required to register a profile on the ACM’s online portal at least two weeks prior to the deadline, as any later registration may lead to Arts Council Malta deciding not to process or evaluate the application. Additionally, applicants must not have received prior ACM funding in the past three years (2024-2026).

The author wishes to acknowledge the assistance of legal intern Max Lapa in the preparation of this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.