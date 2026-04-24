Egypt Investment Formation Solutions | Legal Help For Investors

Egypt's Investment Law 72 of 2017 has transformed the country into a prime destination for foreign investors, offering full ownership rights, legal protections, and tax incentives. Meanwhile, Resolution No. 77 of 2023 introduces substantial cash investment incentives for industrial projects that meet specific foreign financing thresholds, creating unprecedented opportunities for strategic industrial investment in designated development zones.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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Egypt enjoys a prominent position as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Thanks to its central location, growing economy, and encouraging government reforms, foreign investment continues to pour in from around the world. However, investment success remains contingent on how far one is from opportunities. As any smart investor knows, success requires planning far more than the availability of opportunities. As any smart investor knows, success requires strategic legal planning, effective structuring, and ongoing compliance with the law.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we specialize in providing comprehensive solutions for establishing investments in Egypt. Our mission is to help investors structure their businesses, obtain the necessary licenses, and launch their operations with precision, efficiency, and long-term protection.

Why is Egypt an Ideal Destination for Investors?

Egypt’s Investment Law 72 of 2017 and the Executive Regulations thereof have transformed Egypt into an attractive destination for investment. Here are the reasons:

Full foreign ownership: Investors can now own up to 100% of companies in most sectors.

Strong legal protection: Safeguards against confiscation, nationalization, and arbitrary decisions.

Freedom to repatriate profits: Investors can freely transfer capital and distribute profits in foreign currencies.

Tax and customs incentives: especially in strategic industries and free zones.

Access to regional markets: Through Egypt's trade agreements with Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Smart investors understand that these benefits can only be fully realized if their businesses are established legally and strategically from the very beginning.

Our Solutions for Investment Establishment

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide comprehensive legal support for all stages of establishing investments, from feasibility studies and legal incorporation to licensing and compliance.

1. Strategic Legal Consultation

We begin by analyzing your business objectives, industry, and ownership structure to determine the optimal structure.

Our experts can help you with:

Selecting the appropriate type of company (limited liability company (LLC), joint stock company (JSC), branch, or representative office).

Understanding the incentives provided under Investment Law 72 of 2017.

Identifying any sector-specific licensing requirements.

Determining the ownership structure to ensure full legal control and tax efficiency.

Example: A Gulf investor who establishes a logistics center can benefit from reductions in customs duties and income taxes if the center is registered under the free zone system, provided that the required legal formalities and documentation are met.

2. Legal Documents and Incorporation

We draft, review, and notarize all the essential documents required for incorporation, including:

Bylaws (in Arabic and English).

Local representative offices.

Shareholder resolutions and board of directors’ approvals.

Certificates of Capital Deposit and Lease Agreements.

Each document is prepared in accordance with the standards of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and is notarized for foreign investors when necessary.

3. Licensing and Registration

We handle the entire application process to ensure your business receives the following:

Investment License (issued by the GAFI).

Registration with the Egyptian Commercial Registry.

Tax registration and VAT registration with the Egyptian Tax Authority.

Registration with Social Security and the Chamber of Commerce.

This process ensures that your company is fully operational and legally recognized in Egypt.

Usual Schedule:

Preparation and submission: 7–10 business days.

Approval and Registration with the GAFI: 10–15 business days.

4. Post-incorporation Compliance

A successful investment does not end with licensing; it requires ongoing compliance.

So, we offer the following services:

Renewal and updating of annual licenses.

Providing tax and zakat consulting services in accordance with Egyptian law.

Compliance with labor and employment laws in accordance with the new Labor Law 14 of 2025.

Providing ongoing legal advice on contracts, disputes, and business expansion.

Our proactive approach to compliance helps investors avoid legal risks and unexpected penalties.

Example: Quick Incorporation for a Saudi Real Estate Investor

A Saudi investor contacted us to establish a real estate investment company in Cairo.

We advised him to establish a public limited company (LLC) to facilitate the future sale of shares.

We have drafted the company’s articles of incorporation in both Arabic and English, in accordance with Investment Law 72 of 2017.

We obtained our investment license and business registration within three weeks.

We handled all post-incorporation registration procedures, including taxes and insurance.

The investor has obtained all necessary licenses to purchase, develop, and sell real estate in Egypt, with full guarantees of their rights to transfer funds abroad, as well as full legal protection.

Key Benefits of Partnering with Sadany & Partners Law Firm

1. Licensed Legal Representation

We are authorized to act on your behalf before the GAFI, the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and other Egyptian regulatory bodies, ensuring that your applications are legally valid.

2. Bilingual Drafting and Legal Compliance

Each document is prepared in both Arabic and English to ensure clarity for foreign clients and compliance with local legal standards.

3. Transparent Costs:

Each document is prepared in both Arabic and English to ensure clarity for foreign clients and compliance with local legal standards.

4. Quick and Effective Processing

Our direct coordination with the GAFI and other relevant authorities helps significantly reduce completion times.

5. Long-term Legal Partnership

In addition to helping companies get started, we provide ongoing support, ranging from tax consulting to contract management and dispute resolution.

Legal Insights for Investors 2026

Updated Labor Law: Egypt’s new Labor Law 14 of 2025 strengthens employees’ rights, so make sure your hiring policies comply with the law.

Electronic Invoicing Requirements: All companies must now register with the Egyptian Tax Authority’s electronic invoicing system to comply with value-added tax and corporate tax requirements.

Reporting on Foreign Investors: Businesses with foreign shareholders must maintain up-to-date records of ownership and capital with the GAFI.

Expansion of Free Zones: The 2025 reforms expanded the sectors eligible for investment in free zones, particularly in the areas of logistics, technology, and renewable energy.

Common Mistakes of Foreign Investors

Mistake Consequence Legal Solution Use of unlicensed agents Invalid or late registration Always make sure to work with law firms that are licensed and accredited by the federal government. Failure to verify the authenticity of documents Rejection of the application Make sure that all foreign documents are certified by the embassy and the federal government. Selecting the wrong legal structure High taxes or restrictions on property ownership Consult a lawyer before finalizing the legal structure. Failure to submit periodic documents following incorporation Fines or suspension Submit and renew the documents annually through a legal advisor.

Why us?

Our outstanding team combines local expertise with international standards. We do more than just record your transactions; we establish the legal framework necessary for your success. Every clause we draft, every document we file, and every deadline we meet is designed to protect your investment and streamline your operations.

We fully understand the needs of investors: Clarity, control, and confidence.

Conclusion

Book your Consultation Appointment Now

Egypt offers exceptional investment opportunities for savvy investors, provided that the investment is based on a sound legal foundation and full compliance. Whether you are investing in manufacturing, services, real estate, or technology, having a competent legal partner helps protect your investment and ensures that it grows and thrives safely.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide precise, reliable, and effective solutions for establishing investments, tailored to suit all types of investors.

Contact us today to get a customized investment plan for Egypt, including timelines, costs, and legal requirements.

Invest wisely and comply with the law to grow with confidence, alongside your trusted legal partners in Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.