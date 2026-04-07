Strengthening Malta’s Maritime Infrastructure: Ras Ħanżir Port Expansion Tender

The Government of Malta, through Infrastructure Malta, has issued a call for tenders (IMT/008/25) for the construction of a new mixed cargo facility at Ras Ħanżir, located between the Laboratory Wharf and Fuel Wharf within the Grand Harbour.

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The Government of Malta, through Infrastructure Malta, has issued a call for tenders (IMT/008/25) for the construction of a new mixed cargo facility at Ras Ħanżir, located between the Laboratory Wharf and Fuel Wharf within the Grand Harbour.

This project forms part of a wider national and EU-backed initiative aimed at strengthening Malta’s maritime infrastructure and logistics capacity. The works include significant marine civil engineering elements such as land reclamation, piling, soil improvement, and the construction of quay structures and associated infrastructure. The contract is based on the FIDIC Red Book and is expected to be executed over approximately 110 weeks. The full tender document can be found here.

The estimated procurement value is €71.3 million (excluding VAT), with co-financing provided through the EU Cohesion Fund (85%) and national funds (15%). This places the project among the more substantial public infrastructure investments currently available on the Maltese market, and it is expected to attract experienced international and local contractors, particularly those with proven expertise in marine and heavy civil works.

Participation in this tender is subject to stringent technical, financial, and professional criteria, including significant turnover thresholds, demonstrable experience in large-scale marine projects, and compliance with local licensing requirements. The award will be based on the best price-quality ratio, with a strong emphasis on technical merit.

Our dedicated Maltese public procurement law practice regularly assists bidders throughout the tendering lifecycle, including eligibility assessment, consortium structuring, preparation of technical and financial submissions, and review or challenge procedures. We are well placed to support interested operators in navigating this complex and high-value procurement process.

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