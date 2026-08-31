Gibraltar Provides Further Clarity On Employment Approvals Pending Residency Applications

When Gibraltar’s new Residency Regulations 2026 came into force last month, they introduced a comprehensive new framework governing the right of individuals to reside in Gibraltar.

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When Gibraltar’s new Residency Regulations 2026 came into force last month, they introduced a comprehensive new framework governing the right of individuals to reside in Gibraltar. As part of that process, employers, employees and professional advisers have been closely monitoring how the new residency requirements would interact with existing employment approval procedures.

The Government has now provided further clarity on that interaction through the Employment (Amendment) (No.3) Regulations 2026, which introduce a formal framework for conditional employment approvals pending the determination of residency applications.

Formal Recognition of the Conditional Approval Process

The new legislation inserts Regulation 8A into the Employment Regulations 1994 and establishes a clear statutory process where an employer has submitted the relevant employment documentation and the worker has submitted, or intends to submit, an application for a residence permit under the Residency Regulations 2026 that has not yet been determined.

In those circumstances, the Director may approve the employment documentation subject to the condition that the individual obtains a residence permit within a prescribed period.

This legislative development provides welcome certainty for employers seeking to recruit and relocate talent to Gibraltar whilst residence applications are being processed.

Employment Can Commence Pending Residency Approval

Importantly, where employment documentation has been approved subject to residency approval, the employee is entitled to commence and continue employment in Gibraltar from the date of approval during the relevant conditional period.

The legislation also makes clear that the conditional approval does not itself confer any right of residence in Gibraltar, nor does it constitute approval of the underlying residency application. The residency application must still be determined under the separate Residency Regulations 2026 framework.

The 90 Day Residency Condition Period

Under the new provisions, the employee must obtain a residence permit within 90 days of the employment approval being granted. If a residence permit is issued during that period, the condition is removed and the employment approval continues without restriction.

Conversely, if the residence permit application is refused, withdrawn, or the individual fails to obtain residency within the prescribed period, the employment approval may be revoked in accordance with the regulations.

The legislation also provides employers and employees with certainty as to the consequences of refusal and establishes a structured process for notification, appeal periods and revocation where necessary.

Mandatory Endorsement

The regulations further require approved employment documentation to bear the endorsement:

“Employment Approved Subject to Residency Approval”.

Employers will therefore begin to see this wording appear on Notices of Terms of Engagement, employment approvals and related documentation where residency approval remains pending.

Practical Implications for Employers

The amendments provide a clear and workable framework for employers recruiting individuals from outside Gibraltar and allow onboarding processes to progress whilst residency applications are being considered.

The changes will be particularly relevant to businesses involved in international recruitment, employee relocations and cross-border mobility, including organisations seeking to attract skilled workers to Gibraltar under the new residency framework.

For employers, HR teams and relocating employees alike, the new regulations provide welcome clarity and certainty regarding the relationship between employment approvals and residency applications under Gibraltar’s evolving immigration and residency regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.