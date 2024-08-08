As expected, the indefinite extension of the program went into effect in November 2023. However, the quota increase (from 25,000 to 50,000) went into effect on June 1, 2024 (as opposed to late 2023).

Update – August 7, 2024: As expected, the indefinite extension of the program went into effect in November 2023. However, the quota increase (from 25,000 to 50,000) went into effect on June 1, 2024 (as opposed to late 2023).

July 6, 2023:Germany's Parliament has passed a bill that will extend indefinitely its 'Western Balkans Regulations', which were set to expire by the end of 2023. These regulations allow nationals of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia access to temporary work visas in Germany, provided that the applicant has a job offer from a German employer. The bill – which will come into force at the earliest by November 18, 2023 - will raise the annual quota for these individuals from 25,000 to 50,000. These developments come amid broader German efforts to address a skilled labor shortage that is slowing economic growth.

