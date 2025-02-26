LD Munich, February 14, 2025, Order On Preliminary Objection, UPC_CFI_437/2024

1. Key takeaways
A preliminary objection based on questions regarding the claimant's standing to bring an action is inadmissible or at least unfounded.
The Court's jurisdiction and competence, as referred to in R. 19.1 RoP, is not linked to whether a person bringing an action is ultimately entitled to bring the action or whether it is fully entitled to assert specific claims. Art. 32 UPCA setting out the competence of the Court does not mention the persons who may bring an action.
The list of grounds for a preliminary objection set out in R. 19.1 RoP is exhaustive.
2. Division
Munich Local Division
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_437/2024, ACT_43382/2024
4. Parties
Claimant: GXD-Bio Corporation
Defendant 1: Myriad International GmbH
Defendant 2: Myriad GmbH
Defendant 3: Myriad Service GmbH
Defendant 4: Myriad Genetics GmbH
Defendant 5: Myriad Genetics S.A.S.
Defendant 6: Myriad Genetics B.V.
Defendant 7: Myriad Genetics S.r.l.
Defendant 8: Myriad Genetic Inc.
Defendant 9: Erobio Scientific
5. Patent(s)
EP 3 346 403
6. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 19 RoP, Art. 32 UPCA
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.