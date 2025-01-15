ARTICLE
15 January 2025

CoA, January 9, 2025, Order Concerning Public Access To The Register, UPC_CoA_480/2024; UPC_CoA_481/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
This right is enshrined in Rule 262.1(b) RoP and promotes transparency and trust in the court system.
Germany Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Markus Morgenroth and Jan Bösing
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1. Key takeaways

Public has a right to access court records

  • This right is enshrined in Rule 262.1(b) RoP and promotes transparency and trust in the court system.
  • The Court of Appeal emphasized that this right allows the public to understand court decisions and scrutinize the court's handling of disputes.
  • The Appellant argued against public access, claiming it wouldn't enhance public understanding, while the Respondent argued for transparency and public scrutiny of the court's reasoning.

Balancing of Interests (Article 45 UPCA)

  • The integrity of proceedings must be balanced against the public interest.
  • Public's interest in understanding the decision-making process outweighs potential harm to the integrity of proceedings

"Reasoned request" is necessary for access

  • Rule 262.1(b) RoP requires applicants to explain their purpose for seeking access and how it aligns with the general interest.
  • Citing Ocado v Autostore, the Court highlighted the need to identify specific documents and explain the purpose for seeking access.
  • The Respondent's request was deemed reasonable as it aimed to understand the CFI's decision based on the presented arguments and evidence, aligning with transparency.

Pending appeals don't automatically bar public access

  • Once the CFI issues a decision, the need to protect the integrity of those proceedings diminishes.
  • The Court reasoned that public discussion is inevitable during appeals and subsequent proceedings, justifying access to CFI records.
  • The decision clarified that even in cases involving provisional measures (R.206 RoP), public scrutiny should not be hindered.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_480/2024; UPC_CoA_481/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal

5. Parties

  • Appellant (Applicant in the main proceedings): Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. ('Abbott')
  • Respondent (Applicant for access to the register): Powell Gilbert LLP ('Powell Gilbert')
  • Defendants in the main proceedings: Sibio Technology Limited and Umedwings Netherlands B.V. ('Sibionics')

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 713 879 and EP 3 831 283

7. Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court

8. Body of legislation / Rules

  • Rule 262.1(b) RoP
  • Rule 206 RoP
  • Article 45 UPCA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Markus Morgenroth
Markus Morgenroth
Photo of Jan Bösing
Jan Bösing
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More