LD Düsseldorf, 11 May 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_1034/2025 & UPC_CFI_931/2026

R. 262A.6 RoP generally requires at least one natural person from each party to be admitted to a confidentiality club. According to 10x Genomics v. Vizgen (UPC_CFI_169/2024) and Oerlikon v. Himson (UPC_CFI_240/2023), the Court held this protection may be waived unilaterally by the addressee, permitting the claimant to exclude all of its own natural persons from the club.