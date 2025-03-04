Episode #4 – Talking To Raphael Thießen – Brownfield Development And The Myth Of Land Scarcity (Podcast)

Brownfield developments may be a more difficult development at first sight—so, is there an alternative to tackling these challenges when we look at the broader picture? Perhaps "... we need to change our process of thinking, and that is something we are still not yet doing." In this fourth episode, we get to know Raphael and his views on ESG and specifically, brownfield development. Raphael shares with us why he finds his role in shaping brownfield developments such a good fit and what is important to consider for brownfield developments. He discusses current and upcoming projects of the German Brownfield Association and of other market participants. He adds that brownfield development is not a topic for one country alone, but a global topic. ... "You need to see the chances that these kind of locations have for not only—let's say, industry, but also for housing, and that makes it so interesting, because they always have—or most likely have—good locations. And there are so many things you can make out of these locations."

Raphael Thießen has been with Brownfield24 since the company entered the market in 2017—from 2018 to 2020 as an authorized signatory and since 2021 as managing director. He previously worked in asset management for Hagedorn Revital GmbH. This real estate specialist, with a degree in geography, has many years of experience in the real estate sector. He has worked for METRO AG, METRO PROPERTIES and BNP Paribas Real Estate, among others. Since 2021, Mr. Thießen has also been managing director of the German Brownfield Association, which was created at the initiative of Bronwfield24.

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts. In addition, the authors address specific issues relating to different types of property use such as office, retail, logistics, hospitality and data centers. The work focuses on the ESG EU standard so that the content can be transferred for the work in different EU countries. The book thus supports practitioners in compiling their personal toolkit for use in individual cases.

