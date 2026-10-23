LD Düsseldorf, August 21, 2026, Inspection And Preservation Of Evidence, UPC_CFI_1696/2025

Three-step test for determining the scope of the disclosure of the detailed description to be prepared by an expert (confirmation of UPC_CFI_539/2024)

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1. Key takeaways

Three-step test for determining the scope of the disclosure of the detailed description to be prepared by an expert (confirmation of UPC_CFI_539/2024).

Step 1: Does the information in question constitutes a trade secret, personal data, or other confidential information (Art. 58 UPCA)?

Step 2: Is the information irrelevant for the question of infringement? If so, this information must be redacted.

Step 3: If the information is relevant for the question of infringement: decision must be made on a case-by-case basis as to whether applicant has confidentiality obligation towards third parties or whether access is restricted to a specific group (Confidentiality Club).

Burden of proof regarding the relevance of confidential information to the question of patent infringement.

Information actually relied on by the expert: Generally considered relevant and the respondent must demonstrate irrelevance and cannot rely on the argument that infringement could have been assessed on the basis of other information.

Information not relied on by the expert: Applicant must demonstrate relevance.

Contextual relevance: Information may be relevant even if not directly necessary for claim analysis, provided it is necessary for understanding the expert’s reasoning.

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1696/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Inspection and preservation of evidence; decision on disclosure of the detailed description

5. Parties

Claimant: Topsoe A/S

Defendants: SYPOX GmbH and Josef Kerner Energiewirtschafts-GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 802 413 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 58, 60 UPCA

R. 194(d), 196, 197, 199, 262A RoP.

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