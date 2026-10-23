LD Düsseldorf, September 7, 2026, Inspection And Evidence Preservation, UPC_CFI_1332/2026

An order for inspection and/or preservation of evidence requires a sufficient likelihood of infringement

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1. Key takeaways

An order for inspection and/or preservation of evidence requires a sufficient likelihood of infringement

Sufficient, when a patent infringement appears plausible; excessive standards of proof must not be applied.

The existence of non-infringing alternatives does not automatically defeat the infringement likelihood unless those alternatives make the applicant’s submission implausible.

Additional factors increasing likelihood:

Factor 1: Respondents refused during license negotiations to disclose their technical solution.

Factor 2: Respondents’ protective letter contained no non-infringement arguments.

No temporal urgency requirement

The Local Division found in line with UPC_CoA_2/2025 that neither the UPCA nor the RoP require temporal urgency for inspection/evidence preservation orders – in contrast to provisional measures.

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1332/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Provisional measures

5. Parties

Claimant: fiskaly GmbH

Defendant: Swissbit AG and Swissbit Germany AG

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 285 308 B8

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 197.3 RoP.

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