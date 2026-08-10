LD Düsseldorf, August 04, 2026, Confirmation By The Court Of A Settlement, UPC_CFI_1536/2026

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1 Key takeaways
A confirmation by the Court of a settlement can be enforced as a decision of the Court.
This follows from R. 365(1)S.1 RoP. Where applicable, the settlement agreement will be entered in the Register in redacted form only.
2 Division
LD Düsseldorf
3 UPC number
UPC_CFI_1536/2026
4 Type of proceedings
Confirmation by the Court of a settlement
5 Parties
Applicant: OTEC Präzisionsfinish GmbH
Respondent: ANCA Europe GmbH
6 Patent(s)
EP 2 983 864
7 Body of legislation / Rules
R. 365(1) S. 2 RoP
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