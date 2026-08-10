LD Düsseldorf, August 04, 2026, Confirmation By The Court Of A Settlement, UPC_CFI_1536/2026

The Local Division Düsseldorf of the Unified Patent Court has confirmed a settlement agreement between OTEC Präzisionsfinish GmbH and ANCA Europe GmbH concerning European Patent EP 2 983 864. This procedural confirmation follows Rule 365(1) Sentence 2 of the Rules of Procedure, marking the formal conclusion of the dispute between the parties.

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1 Key takeaways

A confirmation by the Court of a settlement can be enforced as a decision of the Court.

This follows from R. 365(1)S.1 RoP. Where applicable, the settlement agreement will be entered in the Register in redacted form only.

2 Division

LD Düsseldorf

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_1536/2026

4 Type of proceedings

Confirmation by the Court of a settlement

5 Parties

Applicant: OTEC Präzisionsfinish GmbH

Respondent: ANCA Europe GmbH

6 Patent(s)

EP 2 983 864

7 Body of legislation / Rules

R. 365(1) S. 2 RoP

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